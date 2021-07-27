The Cyprus question: Turkish Erdogan is not Australia’s friend





The UN Security Council condemned Turkey’s decision to reopen a residential neighborhood in an abandoned suburb. A presidential statement, approved by the 15 council members at a public meeting on Friday, called for the “immediate cancellation” of the unilateral action, warning that it could increase tensions on the divided Mediterranean island. The Hellenic Australian Council also issued a statement on the illegal occupation of the northern part of the island, condemning Turkey’s actions: The Australian Hellenic Council is a leading lobbying body for the Greek-Australian community and engages with the Australian government on issues of importance, including, in particular, the question of Cyprus. The illegal invasion and occupation of the northern part of Cyprus by the Turkish armed forces has plagued international relations since 1974. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to make provocative statements and threats and, more recently, has said Turkey wanted to resettle the abandoned Greek town of Varosha in northern Cyprus – as part of its blatant plan for a two-state “solution” to the island’s division – in defiance of Security Council resolutions of the UN. Turkey’s actions were again condemned by the Security Council, which reaffirmed on July 23 that any attempt to colonize part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants is clearly inadmissible. The Security Council has stressed the importance of full respect and implementation of its resolutions, including the transfer of Varosha to the United Nations administration. The permanent members of the Security Council have also been clear in their condemnation of Turkey. READ MORE: Greek ministry attacks Erdogan’s plan to reopen Varosha US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the actions of Turkish Cypriots in Varosha, with Turkish backing, provocative, unacceptable and inconsistent with their past commitments to engage constructively in settlement talks. The British government noted that Erdogan’s announcement runs counter to previous UN Security Council resolutions and presidential Security Council statements that called on Turkey to stop and reverse its actions to Varosha. France condemned what it called a “unilateral, uncoordinated provocation”. Even China has called the announcement of Varosha’s reopening inappropriate and unconstructive, which only increases tensions and undermines efforts to seek a negotiated settlement of the Cyprus issue. It is therefore extremely disappointing that the Australian government has not officially condemned the latest Turkish provocations. Neither Prime Minister Scott Morrison nor Foreign Minister Senator Marise Payne made a statement following the Security Council statement. Instead, the Australian High Commissioner to Cyprus humbly tweeted that Australia fully supports the UN Security Council presidential statement on Varosha and joins the call to “avoid unilateral actions that could increase tensions “and reaffirms its support for the efforts led by the United Nations for a comprehensive settlement. on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunity federation with political equality. But no words of condemnation from the Turkish leaders and the Turkish Cypriot leaders. READ MORE: European Parliament condemns reopening of Varosha, approves calls for sanctions against Turkey Turkey under Erdogan is increasingly becoming a rogue state. His provocative irredentist designs on Cyprus deserve the strongest condemnation of the international community, including Australia. The Hellenic Australian Council calls on the Australian government to condemn the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders in the same strident terms as the UN Security Council. What is happening in Cyprus is unacceptable. Erdogan is no friend of Australia and the federal government should respond accordingly. Justice for Cyprus demands it. George Vellis is the coordinator of the Australian Hellenic Council and George Vardas is the secretary of the AHC.

