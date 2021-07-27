Donald Trump at the center of a shameful American drama





Donald Trump criticized Megan Rapinoe and other USWNT players for kneeling before games. Photo: Getty

Former US President Donald Trump has found himself at the center of an explosive controversy over the US Olympics that continues to divide a nation.

The United States Women’s Football Team (USWNT) sparked a backlash in their first 3-0 loss to Sweden when the majority of the team knelt before kick-off – in protest against the racism that many other countries embrace.

The USWNT saw their undefeated 44 game shattered after the loss to Sweden, with the majority of the starting XI kneeling before the whistle – much like Australia’s Matildas before their opener.

The move, to raise awareness of racial injustices, follows the Olympics by relaxing its historically strict rules on demonstrations during the Games.

However, this continues to be a matter of great division in the United States, where critics contend players disrespect the flag and the countless numbers of soldiers who have died defending the country.

The situation led to the extraordinary scenario in which parts of the country cheered when American women lost to Sweden.

Speaking ahead of the USWNT’s second game – a 6-1 crush of New Zealand – Trump addressed supporters at a rally where he slammed American footballers and apparently encouraged others to continue to criticize them.

Enlightened politics take away life and joy from everything, Mr. Trump said.

Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become deformed. You become insane.

The United States women’s football team is a very good example of what is going on. Earlier this week, they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three to nothing.

The United States soccer team (pictured left) knelt with Sweden ahead of the Olympics whistle, but the act sparked an uproar. (Getty Images)

The former president then paused momentarily as the audience cheered and cheered in defeat.

And the Americans were thrilled about it. You proved this point before I even said it, he added.

Trump’s comments echoed a flood of similar sentiments from Americans on social media, who accused players of being “ashamed” and “disrespectful” of the country for kneeling during the anthem national.

However, many others have found it disgusting and disappointing that Americans cannot put their political beliefs aside and cheer on their own athletes.

USWNT take on Matildas in crucial Olympics clash

The USWNT are set to face the Matildas in a crucial final group game at the Olympics on Tuesday night (AEST).

The Americans and Australians both have three points, each having lost to Sweden and beaten New Zealand, although the Americans have a higher goal difference.

A victory for Matildas would secure second place in Group G and a quarter-final against the winner of Group F – the Netherlands or Brazil.

A draw should see the Matildas progress as one of the two best third-placed teams to face the Group E winner – either Great Britain or Canada – just like a loss, but the latter would see them face a wait. nervous results in the other groups.

But for now, their fate will be in their hands from Kashima Stadium on Tuesday (6 p.m. AEST).

“We have shown in these two opening games now that we are very true to who we are as a team – we are ready to do our best with the patch on the chest and leave it all out.” Australian coach Tony Gustavsson said after losing to Sweden.

“We are a pressing and aggressive team, we are an attacking team.

“… We’re going to approach the game (in the US) as being ourselves and hope to be good enough to beat them – we know we can if we play our A game.”

with agencies

