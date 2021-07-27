Dewan Guru Besar Asks Jokowi To Remove PP From UI Status That Allows Duplicate Departments



TIME.CO, Jakarta – The Faculty Council of the University of Indonesia asked President Joko Widodo or Jokowi canceling government regulation number 75 of 2021 concerning the Unemployment Insurance Act. The UI Teachers Council considered that the PP signed by Jokowi on July 2 contained procedural and material flaws. “We hope this can be resolved elegantly. I want these four bodies together to ask the president to reverse this first,” Harkristuti said. This law professor urges the government to enact the previous version of the Unemployment Insurance Law as contained in PP No. 68 of 2021. According to Harkristuti, there is in fact no urgency to amend the PP. Harkristuti said the proposed status change was first introduced by UI MWA President Saleh Husin at a meeting around January 2020. Saleh said Tuti claimed the minister of Education and Culture (now Mendikbudristek) Nadiem Makarim asked UI to revise the statute. Harkristuti who participated in the preparation of PP No. 68 of 2013 also asked the reason for the change request. But he didn’t get a clear answer. On the other hand, he continued, the Chancellor of the IU Ari Kuncoro It is suspected that he sent a letter to the Ministry of Education and Culture requesting a change in status. However, the UI Faculty Council never received any information about the proposal. Saleh Husin has previously claimed that the changes to UI status are in line with the mechanism. According to Saleh, the proposal to change the status of unemployment insurance has been published since 2019. “I think everything is going according to the applicable mechanisms and rules,” Saleh said on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. According to Harkristuti, the Council of Professors sent three representatives to participate in the discussion of the government’s draft regulation on the status of unemployment insurance. He said the Faculty Council participated in the discussion which lasted until September 30, 2020. On July 19, the DGB suddenly received a copy of PP 75 from 2021 regarding the status of unemployment insurance. After observing, Harkristuti said, the Faculty Council concluded that the post did not follow the RPP discussion process. Both internally at the UI with three other bodies, namely the Chancellor, the Board of Directors and the Academic Senate, as well as meetings at the Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, and the State Secretariat between October 2020 until the issuance of the PP in July 2021. Apart from procedural irregularities, the Council Director also considered that there were material defects behind a number of points of the new statute of the PP unemployment insurance. For example, the power of the rector to appoint and dismiss academic positions such as that of rector for professors; the removal of the power of the rector to submit annual work reports to the Academic Senate and the Council of Professors; regulations which authorize simultaneous positions in BUMN / BUMD other than those of administrators. BUDIARTI UTAMI POUTRI Read: DPR members call on Ari Kuncoro case to become impetus to revoke new UI statutes

