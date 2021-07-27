Inaugural President of President Donald Trump Tom Barrack: I am “100% innocent” in a lobbying affair





NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural commission chairman pleaded not guilty on Monday and said he was “100% innocent” of charges he secretly lobbied the United States in name of United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 74, first appeared in Brooklyn federal court, days after being released on $ 250 million bail following his arrest in California. His lawyer pleaded in his favor.

“As you might expect, the system works. I think what you will find is that over time you will all see that I am 100% innocent,” Barrack said as he left the courthouse.

Prosecutors say Barrack used his decades-long friendship with Trump to influence Republican politics, starting when Trump was a candidate in 2016 and continuing after he was sworn in as president.

At the time, the UAE was in a tense diplomatic conflict with Qatar. Prosecutors said that, among other things, Barrack provided UAE government officials with information on how senior U.S. officials viewed the dispute. A group of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, launched a blockade against Qatar in mid-2017.

Prosecutors said Barrack had bragged to his contacts in the Emirates that he could help them gain influence with the then new administration, even as he sought an ambassadorial post in the Emirates. United Arab Emirates or special envoy to the Middle East.

Federal officials say Barrack broke the law by failing to disclose his UAE ties to the US government.

A Los Angeles magistrate on Friday approved a $ 250 million bail deal negotiated between Barrack’s attorneys and federal prosecutors. The arrangement required Barrack to abandon passports and submit to electronic surveillance. He also imposed a curfew.

Barrack is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misrepresentation during a June 2019 interview with federal agents.

Matthew Grimes, 27, a former Barrack company executive based in Aspen, Colo., And Rashid al Malik, 43, an Emirati businessman who prosecutors say served as a conduit for that country’s leaders, were also indicted in the indictment of seven charges rendered in Federal Court in Brooklyn.

Grimes also appeared in the same court on Monday, where his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Al Malik fled the United States three days after an interview with law enforcement in April 2018 and is still at large, authorities said. He is believed to live somewhere in the Middle East.

Barrack was an informal advisor to Trump’s campaign in 2016 before becoming the chairman of the inaugural committee.

The indictment against Barrack made no allegations of wrongdoing by the inaugural committee or Trump.

