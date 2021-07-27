Boris Johnson Pledges to Guarantee “Less Crime, Fewer Victims and a Safer Society” with New Beating Crime Plan | UK News

Boris Johnson pledged to ensure “less crime, fewer victims and a safer society” as the country recovers from the pandemic.

The government will unveil its new crime-fighting plan on Tuesday, which will see the creation of leaderboards for 101 and 999 call response times so the public can see how quickly its local force is responding to calls for help. .

The initiative will also ensure that every neighborhood in England and Wales is given a name and contact. police agent dedicated to the service of his region.

Picture:

The conditions for using the stop and search powers will be “permanently relaxed” in the new plan



the Prime Minister said the plan, which builds on the Conservative Party’s manifesto promise to crack down on criminality, will provide everyone with the security and confidence that comes from a safe street and safe home.

“When I first showed up on the steps of Downing Street as Prime Minister I promised to support the police and make people safer because we cannot level the country when crime strikes the poorest and leads the most vulnerable into violence, “said the Prime Minister. noted.

“This is why my government has remained relentless in its efforts to protect the British public and this plan offers a new commitment, as we emerge from the impacts of the pandemic, to have less crime, fewer victims and a society more sure.”

But speaking on LBC on Monday, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called the move a “ridiculous gimmick”.

The plan focuses in particular on the fight against serious violence and neighborhood crime.

The proposed measures include:

• 24-hour surveillance of burglars and thieves through electronic surveillance

• Conditions of permanent relaxation on the use of arrest and search powers to take more knives off the streets

• Get offenders to clean up streets, alleys, estates and open spaces

• A new £ 17million package for violence reduction units to distract individuals from violence

• Deployment of two other cycles of the Safer Streets Fund, in particular increased lighting and video surveillance

• Strengthen the role of police and crime commissioners by giving them the tools they need to reduce crime

Picture:

PM says new plan keeps promise he made when he was elected to support police



Home Secretary Priti Patel said the plan would offer “a better future for the British public”.

“I am absolutely committed to reducing crime and providing a safer society for the public, and the crime plan shows how the government is going to do just that,” Ms. Patel said.

“We are putting 20,000 new police officers on the streets, giving them new powers to catch criminals and take away knives, and shut down drug gangs that exploit children and vulnerable people for money.

“This plan sets a clear path for a better future for the British public – a future with less crime, fewer victims and a safer society for all.”

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland added: “We have backed the probation service with an additional £ 310million to boost recruitment to record levels and expanded the use of electronic tags to keep an eye even closer on offenders.

“We are also tightening the sentences of the most dangerous, building 18,000 additional prison spaces and placing victims at the heart of all our reforms so that they and the general public are better protected.”

Picture:

Priti Patel said the plan foresaw “a better future for the British public”



The government will also initiate the use of drug testing upon arrest to reduce illicit demand and abuse.

A summit bringing together employers, educators, law enforcement and health partners will be called to “craft a comprehensive package” to achieve this, they said.

But Labor accused the government of being “all talk and no action” on the crime.

“This announcement of reshuffled policies will not make our streets safer,” shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said.

“The Conservatives talk and do not act when it comes to tackling crime. Under their watch, police numbers are dwindling and community policing has been decimated. Coupled with an insulting pay freeze, it’s no wonder frontline police have declared no confidence in the house secretary.

“There are already targets in place for emergency response times and just having officers in the neighborhoods is not enough to offset the devastating scale of the conservative cuts to community policing that have brought down the number of police officers of 21,000.

Picture:

Increased CCTV is also part of the government’s plan to make streets safer



“It is no wonder that, under their watch, anti-social behavior is skyrocketing, that there are record numbers of rape convictions and that violent crime is devastating communities across the country.”

Iryna Pona, policy officer at the Children’s Society, called for greater investment in early intervention to tackle the criminal exploitation of children.

“It is vital that children trapped in a cycle of exploitation are identified and provided with support to stay safe. However, it is equally important that help is available to prevent them from being exploited in the first place, ”she said.

” Prevention is better than cure. We need to help young people long before they are rushed into A&E to fight for their lives.

“We want to see a long-term plan to invest in early help for children at the first sign that they are vulnerable to care. Limited short-term resources do not go far enough to provide the needed solutions across the country.