Foreign Minister makes three diplomatic appointments July 27





Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of three New Zealand Heads of Mission. They are: Mike Walsh as Ambassador to Iran

Michael Upton as Ambassador to Ethiopia and to the African Union

Kevin Burnett as Ambassador to Indonesia Iran “Aotearoa New Zealand enjoys a long and constructive relationship with Iran, despite a number of challenges. Our embassy in Tehran, which opened in 1975, is New Zealand’s oldest in the Middle East, ”said Nanaia Mahuta. Mr. Walsh is a career diplomat and has held positions in Samoa, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Kiribati, where he was high commissioner. He has worked in the Development Division, United Nations and Commonwealth, Environment, Economy, Trade Negotiations, Pacific and most recently the Maori Policy of MFAT. Its iwi affiliations are in Taranaki, Whanganui River, Ōtaki and Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Mr. Walsh will also be accredited to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Ethiopia and the African Union “New Zealand and Ethiopia enjoy a traditionally warm relationship, based on long-standing development cooperation and shared multilateral interests,” said Nanaia Mahuta. “Ethiopia is also home to the headquarters of the African Union and is an important political and economic hub for Africa. Given our values-based foreign policy, New Zealand has a keen interest in developments in Ethiopia, especially the current challenges in Tigray. “ Mr. Upton has a professional background in international development, with extensive experience working in the Pacific region. He joined MFAT in 2008. During this period he managed the Pacific Economic Development Program and held several positions in Samoa and Kiribati, where he was most recently High Commissioner. Mr. Upton will also be accredited to Djibouti, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles and Uganda. Indonesia “New Zealand has a strong relationship with Indonesia. As neighbors of the Pacific, with complementary economies, we are natural partners, ”said Nanaia Mahuta. “In 2018, we celebrated sixty years of diplomatic relations. President Joko Widodo’s visit to New Zealand in March 2018 was the first by an Indonesian President to New Zealand since 2005. During the visit, leaders announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive partnership, reflecting the growing value of the relationship. “ Mr. Burnett is a career civil servant and previously held positions in Defense and the Department of Justice. He was Chief of Staff at MFAT and Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Most recently, Mr. Burnett served as Consul General in Honolulu and Ambassador to Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. ENDS / Public distribution. This material is from the original organization and may be ad hoc in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. View full here

