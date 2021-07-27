Trump says he would like to see Sununu run for the US Senate





(The New Hampshire primary source is a regular feature of WMUR’s political coverage.) ASSET: SUNUNU SHOULD RUN FOR THE SENATE. Former President Donald Trump told a radio show host on Monday that he believed Governor Chris Sununu should run for the US Senate. Trump has not officially endorsed the governor, but, responding to a question from Conservative commentator Howie Carr about whether Sununu should challenge Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in 2022, Trump said: I’d love to see him – – listen, I would like to see him run. He added a few minutes later, I think he would vote the highest. In the meantime, Trump has repeated a claim that there had been widespread electoral fraud in New Hampshire in 2020. He said: I think we have done very well in New Hampshire. I think it was one of the states, it was another, something went wrong. And they did, you saw the work they did. They uncovered enormous amounts of corruption in this election in the region that you know so well. That’s great. And I knew we did well in this area and we won this area and they said we lost it. Now they found out we won it. It’s a shame. So, you know, I’m not really thrilled about it. I always felt like we won New Hampshire. I think you also. While Trump did not explain what he was referring to, it appears he was talking about the outcome of the state officials race in Windham. An audit of that competition found that a discrepancy between Election Day and the recount of the vote totals in the race for state officials was caused by improperly typed absentee ballots. The folds of about 400 mail-in ballots were incorrectly counted as votes, listeners said. The audit examined the race for governors and the race for the US Senate in the city for comparison, but did not examine the presidential race. The official results of the Presidential Race in Windham, listed on the Secretary of State’s website, show Trump received 5,196 votes and President Joe Biden received 4,567 votes. In Rockingham County, Biden received 100,064 votes against 95,858 for Trump. Statewide, Biden received 424,937 votes and Trump received 365,660 votes. WMUR is seeking comments from the state governor’s and Republican spokesperson in response to Trump’s comments on Sununu’s Senate bid and the New Hampshire election. We will add their comments if they respond. In May, ahead of the audit, Trump claimed without evidence that there had been massive voter fraud in New Hampshire. Sununu dismissed this claim, stating: massive voter fraud. In fact, it’s proof that New Hampshire’s voting process is the most reliable, safe and secure in the country, and that we’ll make sure every last vote is counted accurately. New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said in a statement Monday night: Chris Sununu should be embarrassed to receive such a toxic endorsement from Donald Trump. While supporting Sununus’ potential Senate candidacy, Trump has deeply insulted the integrity of our election and our state’s proud democratic tradition. It’s no surprise that, like (Senate Minority Leader) Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump is now supporting Chris Sununu. Both know Sununu would be another yes for their toxic agenda. This approval is an insult to our state and Chris Sununu should reject it, but I don’t hold my breath.

(The New Hampshire primary source is a regular feature of WMUR political coverage.)

TRUMP: SUUNUN SHOULD RUN IN THE SENATE. Former President Donald Trump told a radio show host on Monday that he believed Governor Chris Sununu should run for the US Senate.

Trump did not give the governor his official endorsement, but, responding to a question from Conservative commentator Howie Carr about whether Sununu should challenge Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in 2022, Trump said:

I’d like to see him – listen, I’d like to see him run.

He added a few minutes later, I think he would vote the highest.

In the meantime, Trump reiterated that there had been widespread electoral fraud in New Hampshire in 2020.

He said: I think we’ve been very successful in New Hampshire. I think it was one of the states, it was another, something went wrong. And they did, you saw the work they did.

They uncovered enormous amounts of corruption in this election in the region that you know so well. It’s good.

And I knew we did well in this area and we won this area and they said we lost it.

Now they found out we won it. It’s a shame. So, you know, I’m not really thrilled about it. I always felt like we won New Hampshire. I think you too.

While Trump did not explain what he was referring to, it appears he was talking about the outcome of the state officials race in Windham.

An audit of that contest found that a discrepancy between Election Day and the total recount votes in the race for state officials was caused by improperly typed absentee ballots. The folds of about 400 mail-in ballots were incorrectly counted as votes, listeners said.

The audit examined the governors’ race and the U.S. Senate race in the city for comparison, but did not examine the presidential race.

The official Windham presidential race results, listed on the Secretary of State’s website, show Trump received 5,196 votes and President Joe Biden received 4,567 votes.

In Rockingham County, Biden received 100,064 votes against 95,858 for Trump.

Statewide, Biden received 424,937 votes and Trump received 365,660 votes.

WMUR is seeking comments from the state governor’s and Republican spokesperson in response to Trump’s comments on Sununu’s Senate bid and the New Hampshire election. We will add their comments if they respond.

In May, ahead of the audit, Trump claimed without evidence that there had been massive voter fraud in New Hampshire.

Sununu rejected this claim, saying: A difference of 300 votes out of over 800,000 votes does not constitute massive electoral fraud. In fact, it’s proof that New Hampshire’s voting process is the most reliable, safe and secure in the country, and that we’ll make sure every last vote is counted accurately.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said in a statement Monday evening:

Chris Sununu should be embarrassed to receive such a toxic endorsement from Donald Trump. While supporting Sununus’ potential Senate candidacy, Trump has deeply insulted the integrity of our election and our state’s proud democratic tradition.

It’s no surprise that, like (Senate Minority Leader) Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump is now supporting Chris Sununu. Both know Sununu would be another yes for their toxic agenda. This approval is an insult to our state and Chris Sununu should reject it, but I don’t hold my breath.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmur.com/article/nh-primary-source-trump-says-hed-like-to-see-sununu-run-for-us-senate/37137440 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos