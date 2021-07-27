Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Tibet threatens India (US lawmaker)

Washington: Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Tibet last week is a threat to India, an influential US lawmaker has said, accusing the Joe Biden-led administration of not doing enough to stop the Chinese “march.”

Xi made an unannounced three-day trip last Wednesday to Nyingchi in Tibet, near the border with Arunachal Pradesh. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China, met with senior officials from the Tibetan military command and reviewed development plans in the region.

In an interview with Fox News, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes said, “Just last week you had Xi Jinping, the Chinese dictator, on the border with India in Tibet claiming victory. It was the first time in 30 years, I believe. , that a Chinese dictator had visited Tibet, and was also threatening India, more than a billion people also a nuclear power; threatening India that he was going to build a large water supply project, or even cut off the water to India. “

During his visit to Nyingchi, Xi visited the Nyang River Bridge to inspect the ecological preservation in the Brahmaputra River Basin, called Yarlung Zangbo in the Tibetan language.

China this year approved plans to build a massive dam on the Brahmaputra River during the current 14th Five-Year Plan, which has raised concerns in states bordering India and Bangladesh.

So no matter what you plug into the propaganda machine, you can build any story you want here in Washington, DC, but then there is the reality. The reality is the Chinese are on the move and the (President Joe’s) Biden administration is letting them do whatever they want, “Nunes said.

A senior Republican in the House of Representatives representing California’s 42nd Congressional District, Nunes served as chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet came amid ongoing military tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

India and China have been grappling with a multi-sticking military standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which India strongly rejects. The border dispute between India and China covers the 3,488 km Actual Line of Control (LAC).

China is accused of suppressing cultural and religious freedom in Tibet. China has dismissed the charges.

Since becoming president in 2013, Xi has pursued a firm policy of tightening security control over Tibet. Beijing has cracked down on Buddhist monks and followers of the Dalai Lama, who despite his exile remains a widely admired spiritual leader in the remote Himalayan region.

