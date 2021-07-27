Gail Collins and Bret Stephens on the idea of ​​a Trump library





Most weeks liberal columnist Gail Collins and conservative columnist Bret Stephens, both of the New York Times, post an exchange online that seems designed at least in part to show that it’s possible to disagree pleasantly. I often appreciate it.

In Trump’s day, this may have been a clumsy exercise as Stephens made little effort to hide his distaste for Donald Trump. Stephens is a real, sincere, and deeply intelligent conservative, which gives him almost nothing in common with Trump.

Maybe this awkwardness will subside, now that Trump is no longer in power, but maybe not. Trump always takes a lot of oxygen, and conservatives less intelligent than Stephens may think that in our system, Trump, as the recent ex-president and incumbent leader of the Republican Party based on his 2020 appointment, defines conservatism in the meantime. future developments. .

But I actually burst out laughing, in the privacy of my workspace, reading this exchange from the most recent Collins-Stephens Symposium, started by Stephens asking Collins if she thought Trump would run again in 2024, which led to this (italics are mine):

Gail: sigh. I presume he does, but part of that is because I still expect him to do what’s worse for the country. If he feels up to it, why would he let someone else be in the spotlight?

Bret: Michael Wolff published an opinion in The Times on Friday, which contained revealing information that Trump was not planning to build a presidential library, which is the usual thing for a former president. Wolff appeared to take this as an indication that Trump does not consider himself a political retiree, although it is equally plausible to interpret him as Trump having no interest in a building crammed with documents he does not have. not read the first time and rooms he cannot rent to the government. .

“Gail: There is something really wrong with the name Trump Library.

Bret: The Homer Simpson Chair in Analytical Philosophy makes about as much sense. “

The entire conference can be viewed here.

