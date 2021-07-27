PM thanks Kashmiris for first PTI victory in AJK – Pakistan





Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at a press conference on Monday Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

ISLAMABAD / MUZAFFARABAD: As the official results of the general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) confirmed on Monday the first landslide victory of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the region, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed gratitude to voters with a pledge to lift the masses out of poverty, while the Federal Information Minister said the humiliating defeat of the Pakistan Muslim League and the Nawaz reflected Kashmir sentiment after the recent meeting of the Nawaz Sharifs with RAW agent Hamdullah Mohib.

The PTI won 25 general seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly, followed by 11 by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), six by the PML-N and one each by the AJK Muslim Conference (AJKMC) and the Jammu Kashmir People’s Party (JKPP), according to official poll results on July 25.

The result of one constituency, LA-16, Bagh-III, however, was put on hold because voting in its four offices could not take place due to riots and other reasons, the chief electoral commissioner said. AJK (CEC) Abdul Rashid Sulehria at a press conference. He said the new voting at the stations would most likely take place before July 29.

Although no name has yet been proposed by the Imrans party for the next AJK prime minister, the second phase of the elections to fill eight reserved seats should be completed before July 29, according to Farhat Ali Mir, member. of the AJK electoral commission.

Has not yet announced the decision of the prime minister of the regions

In a few tweets after the official results were released, Prime Minister Khan congratulated all the successful candidates and thanked the people of AJK for trusting the PTI with their votes, which resulted in the PTI’s electoral victory. I will focus on lifting people out of poverty through their Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programs; and establish accountability and transparency within government. As Ambassador of Kashmir, I will continue to make his voice heard in all international forums, including the United Nations, to ensure that the international community upholds its commitment to self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a plebiscite. sponsored by the UN, he promised.

AJK CEC Sulehria said on Sunday that 1.99 million of the 3.22 million voters had exercised their right to vote, bringing the turnout to 62%. In total, he added, 17,993 of the votes cast were rejected.

He dismissed reports that some constituency results had been delayed and said he had not even received a single written complaint from any party regarding the rigging.

However, a large number of PPP activists staged a sit-in outside the returning office at Hattian Bala district headquarters to protest the alleged manipulation of LA-32 election results in favor of Raja Farooq Haider, the outgoing prime minister of AJK. Mr. Haider had run in two constituencies in the Jhelum Valley district, where he largely lost the LA-33 seat to PTI Deevan Ali Chughtai.

However, in LA-32, his home constituency, he struggled to achieve success on PPP Sahibzada Ishfaq Zaffar by a margin of less than 300 votes in the results reported late at night. Zaffar, while rejecting the results, said his lead had been turned into a bad faith defeat by presidents associated with the prime minister. He said he had submitted a request for a recount of the votes, but the returning officer was reluctant.

Official results

Salman khan

According to the official results, the successful PTI candidates are: Azhar Sadiq (LA-1), Barrister Sultan Mahmood (LA-3), Chaudhry Arshad Hussain (LA-4), Ali Shan Soni (LA-6) , Chaudhry Anwaarul Haq (LA-7), Zafar Iqbal Malik (LA-8), Chaudhry Akhlaque (LA-11) and Ansar Abdali (LA-13) in the Mirpur division; Sardar Tanveer Ilyas (LA-15), Abdul Qayyum Niazi (LA-18), Shahida Saghir (LA-22), Sardar Mohammad Hussain (LA-23) and Faheem Akhtar Rabbani (LA-24) in the Poonch division; Khawaja Farooq Ahmed (LA-29), Chaudhry Mohammad Rasheed (LA-30) and Deevan Ali Chughtai (LA-33) from Muzaffarabad Division; Riaz Ahmed (LA-34), Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar (LA-35), Hafiz Hamid Raza (LA-36), Mohammad Akmal Sargala (LA-37), Mohammad Akbar Chaudhry (LA-38), Ghulam Mohiuddin Deevan (LA- 41), Mohammad Asim Sharif (LA-42), Javed Butt (LA-43) and Abdul Majid Khan (LA-45).

The 11 successful PPP candidates are: Chaudhry Qasim Majeed (LA-2), Javed Iqbal Budhanvi (LA-9) and Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin (from two constituencies of LA-10 and LA-12) in the Mirpur division; Faisal Rathore (LA-17) and Sardar Yaqoob Khan (LA-20) in the Poonch Division; Mian Abdul Waheed (LA-26), Sardar Javaid Ayub (LA-27), Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi (LA-28) and Chaudhry Latif Akbar (LA-31) in the Muzaffarabad division; and Aamir Abdul Ghaffar Lone (LA-40) in Pakistan.

The successful candidates of the PML-N are: Waqar Ahmed Noor (LA-5) in the Mirpur division; Sardar Aamir Altaf (LA-19) in the Poonch division; Shah Ghulam Qadir (LA-25) and Raja Farooq Haider (LA-32) in the Muzaffarabad division; Raja Mohammad Siddique (LA-39) and Ahmed Raza Qadri (LA-44) in Pakistan.

Sardar Attica Ahmed Khan of AJKMC and Sardar Hassan Ibrahim of JKPP were elected respectively from LA-14 and LA-21 in the Poonch division.

Other contending parties included Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, Jamaat-i-Islami, Liberation League, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, J&K United Movement, J&K Awami Ittehad, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pak Sarzameen Party.

Meeting Nawaz-Mohib

the [recent] meeting of Nawaz Sharif with the agent of RAW [National Security Adviser of Afghanistan] Hamdullah Mohib was felt by Kashmiris and this was reflected in the election results, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a joint press conference with Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad.

He said it was surprising that the PML-N did not give any details as to whether Nawaz Sharif met with the Afghan NSA with his party’s permission.

Chaudhry said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice chairman Maryam Nawaz are expected to step down following the humiliating defeat in the AJK elections. He particularly congratulated Mr. Gandapur on the outright victory of the PTI and refuted the allegations of rigging.

Mr Gandapur, in response to a question, said: The AJK Election Commission banned my entry into Kashmir despite the fact that my position was no harsher than those of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz. [However,] we respect the electoral commission and will accept whatever decision it takes.

The Information Minister revealed that Prime Minister Khan would make a decision on the next AJK chairman, the prime minister and the speaker of the Legislative Assembly. He said Prime Minister Khan would address a session of the AJK Legislative Assembly on August 5.

Posted in Dawn, July 27, 2021

