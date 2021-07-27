YSRC leader Vijayasai writes to Prime Minister Modi to demand action against MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju – The New Indian Express





By Express news service VIJAYAWADA: YSRC parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asking for prosecution against Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and the owner of a private television station for alleged transactions of hawala of one million euros in violation of PMLA and FEMA. Vijayasai, in the letter, said Andhra Pradesh police found several pieces of evidence that prove a case of money laundering and violation of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. The PA’s Criminal Investigation Department (APCID), during its investigation into a case registered against the MP, performed a forensic analysis of Raju’s phone and revealed the hawala transaction, he said. . Submitting the evidence, including the transcript of telephone communications between the two defendants and a letter from the CID to the Enforcement Department informing it of fraudulent transactions between the deputy and the owner of the news channel, Vijayasai urged the Prime Minister to register a case against the accused. and ensure that Raju is not added to the list of Indian fugitives. He requested the interrogation in custody of the deputy for Narasapuram to unearth his questionable transactions. The delegation meets FM A delegation of YSRC MPs led by Vijayasai met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and presented a protest demanding action against Raju over the alleged hawala transactions. The delegation submitted another memorandum asking Sitharaman to approve the revised cost estimates for the Polavaram Irrigation Project as recommended by the Polavaram Project Authority and the Central Water Commission for Rs 55,656.87 crore at the price level 2017-18. Project work, including R&R work, can be completed on schedule, that is, by June 2022, only after obtaining permission from the RCE, he said. ‘Irrigation component only’ Earlier in the Rajya Sabha, Minister Jal Shakti, in a written response to Vijaysai’s question, reiterated that the Center will only support the irrigation component according to the April 1, 2014 estimates, while informing the Chamber that the State informed the ministry that due to changes in the design of Polavaram’s works, expenses have increased from Rs 5,535 crore to Rs 7,192 crore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/andhra-pradesh/2021/jul/27/ysrc-leader-vijayasai-writes-to-pm-modi-seeking-action-against-mp-raghu-rama-krishna-raju-2335973.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos