Donald Trump rallies the troops in Phoenix: unfortunately this is not a metaphor





Thousands of Trump cult members waited outside for hours in the summer heat of Phoenix on Saturday, before accessing a Turning Point USA event where their personal god and savior appeared as part of his revenge tour in 2021 It was both a political rally, a gospel revival, a rock concert, a carnival and a family reunion.

As a sign of loyalty to Trump’s death cult, most attendees refused to wear masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic and its even more contagious new delta variant. The Trumpists have even gone so far as to heckle the media by chanting “No masks!”

These are the people recently described in a recent Washington Post essay by Michael Bender, who has spent considerable time among Trump’s most die-hard followers:

These were mostly older white men and women who lived paycheck to paycheck with plenty of free time in retirement or near retirement, away from family or otherwise childless and Trump had, surprisingly, made their lives richer. …

In Trump, they had found someone whose endless thirst for a fight had encouraged them to speak out, not only in politics, but also in relationships and at work. His gatherings transformed the arenas into modern tent revivals, where the preacher and parishioners engaged in an adrenaline-fueled psychic cleansing elicited by chanting and cheering with 15,000 other like-minded devotees.

Trump and his neofascist movement inspire such extreme loyalty that his supporters are ready to kill or die for him. No one feels that way about Joe Biden and the Democrats.

During his speech in Phoenix, Trump played his familiar roles: tyrant, mobster, preacher, public threat, pending demagogue, and former president who expects to be brought back to power by any means necessary. As General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly warned in the weeks following Trump’s defeat last November, Trump channeled the energy and grandiose false statements that propelled Adolf Hitler in power in Germany.

On Saturday night, Donald Trump captivated his audience with a truly Orwellian performance. The event was officially titled “Come Together to Protect Our Elections”. But of course, the 2020 presidential election only needed “protection” from Trump and his allies against voter suppression, widespread lies and subterfuge, an attempted coup against certification. electoral votes and other attempts to undermine democracy and subvert the will of the people.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that his “patriotic” movement has been betrayed by Democrats, President Biden, news media, social media platforms and other assorted “enemies”. He made masterful use of double talk, saying, “I’m not the one trying to undermine American democracy, I’m the one trying to save American democracy. “

He even added a new wrinkle to the Big Lie narrative, claiming that the votes were supposedly rigged, stolen and otherwise manipulated in Biden’s favor and that the truth lies in “the routers,” the kind of technical sounding detail. which is actually nonsense. details of a conspiracy theory is an effective way to keep audiences engaged, ensuring that the conspiracy spirit finds new channels to follow and new mysteries to solve.

Trump escalated his vague threats of political violence, mixing the disturbing and the absurd in vintage style:

“Like it or not, we are becoming a communist country. This is what is happening, this is what is happening. We are beyond socialism.” “The survival of our nation depends on the responsibility of these people.… We must hold those responsible for the scam of the presidential elections of 2020. It was a scam, the greatest crime in history, and we must hold these people accountable. ” “These people are crazy. What happened to the cows, do you remember they were going to get rid of all the cows? They stopped it, people didn’t like it. Remember? You know why they were going to get rid of all the cows? People will be next. ” “The action of the Biden administration is a scandalous insult to the American people and to our country. The United States of America is the most just and righteous nation in the world in the history of the world. tell you, you are not going to have a country for very long. You are not going to have a country. “” Our country is being destroyed by people who have no right to destroy it. People who won an election illegally. People who shouldn’t have been elected. They lost in a landslide. Joe Biden and the radical Democrats are destroying our nation. I don’t I don’t even believe that is him. Honestly, I don’t believe no. I don’t think Joe knows where he is. I don’t think it is him. Crime is increasing. Inflation is skyrocketing. The border is gone. We went from the strongest border of all time at the weakest border ever. The border is non-existent. Illegal aliens are flocking, in no record mber. Critical race theory is imposed on all facets of our society. Freedom of speech is crushed. ”

Overall, Trump’s rally in Phoenix was a celebration of lies, white victimology, paranoia, and threats of “patriotic” revenge and political violence. Such threats or possibilities are a key attribute of fascism, which offers scorched earth tactics to destroy the old social order and create a new one in the image of the leader and followers.

How did the public react to Trump’s Phoenixrally? The same public voices that sounded the red alert about Trump’s neo-fascist movement and its growing threat to democracy have continued to do so. In most cases, the events of January 6 were just a test or harbinger of worse political violence in the months and years to come.

It seems conceivable that the midterms of 2022 will be the last “free and fair” national elections in the United States and given the accelerated war of the Republicans of Jim Crow against multiracial democracy, this prediction is generous.

Too many voices in the media continue to downplay the dangers to democracy posed by Donald Trump, his movement and the Republican Party. When voices in the mainstream media speak out, they often lack credibility because they came too late to face the truth about the Trump movement. They can voice their concern now, but it is not clear that this is having a significant or no impact on public consciousness.

The house has been on fire for several years and now smart professionals and others with a prominent public platform are finally crying out for help. It is far too late for such late warning sounds to have a real impact on public consciousness.

The liberal schadenfreude was in full bloom on social media, which saw a torrent of mockery directed at Trump and his supporters, often portraying them as ignorant rubes or losers. But laughter will not save America from Trumpism.

In a recent conversation with Salon, physician and psychoanalyst Dr Justin Frank, author of “Trump on the Couch,” described this kind of laughter at Trumpism as “unhealthy humor” and “defensive in nature.”

It is defending oneself against anxiety and fear. More specifically, it is a defensive use of contempt. Thanks to this, people can demean and insult Donald Trump, which means they don’t have to be afraid of him. One of the ways a person can express their contempt is through laughter. So it’s a denial of their vulnerability, because contempt means the other person is harmless, so they can’t hurt you. In this way, Trump is transformed into a pathetic jerk. “If I laugh, it won’t hurt me.”

Ultimately, defensive contempt is one way of dismissing Trump’s dangerousness. However, this type of contempt for Trump is truly an attack on reality. It’s also an attack on his own perception because you’ve actually undermined your own ability to understand how dangerous Donald Trump is.

Six years after the start of the Trump era, the American people cannot claim to ignore Trump and his movement. They have been warned several times. They have witnessed the consequences. On Twitter, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt made these observations after Trump’s rally in Phoenix:

Ignoring Trump is not an option. Looking elsewhere is not an option. Trump is the GOP’s 2024 presumptive candidate. His madness, his conspiracy theories, his rage, his grievances and his lies are dangerous. His words tonight were full of threats and indications of violence. Still, he remains unchallenged except @Liz_Cheney and @RepKinzinger will challenge him. He completely and totally commands the Republican Party and he is waging war on the idea of ​​American democracy. We are at the most dangerous moment in the history of this nation since the Civil War. Trump is unstable, unfit and confused, but he could be the 47th president. If that happens, we lose the country. We are losing our democracy.

Famous Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein told CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday that Trump was exhibiting “some sort of delusional madness the likes of which General Milley was talking about on a scale and magnitude we have never experienced. in an American president in our history. I think we need to take a calm step back and maybe look at Trump in a different context. He is our own American war criminal, of a kind that we have never known before . “

All Donald Trump has to do to order more political violence is tell his supporters the place, date and time. Can anyone doubt that they would eagerly follow his orders? The rest of the American people would be shocked. The mainstream media would tell readers and viewers that this was “unprecedented” and “unimaginable” and that no one could have imagined such a thing in America. Democratic leadership bawled about “bipartisanship”, “democratic institutions”, “standards” and “rules”. Such reactions are a choice, born of willful ignorance and learned helplessness, a choice that may well doom American democracy.

