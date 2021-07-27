Modeling is child’s play for Lara, Boris’ daughter!

Her father is busy trying to get the country back in shape after the ravages of the pandemic.

Now Boris Johnson’s daughter Lara has shown how plus size women can get in shape with the help of special underwear.

The Prime Minister’s eldest child, 28, modeled a selection of underwear to “empower” women to feel “safe” in their clothes. Underwear tightens, or shrinks, at the waist to emphasize curves.

Writer and presenter Lara posed in high-end clothes for the September edition of Tatler magazine.

Lara Johnson-Wheeler, 28, (pictured) who lives in London, has modeled a selection of fitness clothing to ’empower’ women to feel ‘safe’ in their clothes

Lara is the oldest of Boris Johnson’s four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler. Pictured: Boris and Marina, with Lara in the 2012 London local election

In a black and white photo, she is shown with windblown hair and dark underwear under a sheer white dress.

She admitted, “I’m not a total stranger to shapewear, I bought a weird piece to go with an outfit, but it’s clear I have a lot to learn.”

Lara said that “the appearance of an hourglass is back in fashion” due to the influence of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and other celebrities.

She added that “an unreasonably small environment” is “very coveted”.

Lara (pictured) said shapewear clothing improves your body shape to mimic today’s favorite body shape

However, she warned, “These clothes are not going to fix what you might not like about your body. When designed well, they are designed to enhance what you already have or to mimic today’s favorite body shape. ‘

Lara’s photoshoot appears in the September issue of Tatler magazine (pictured)

Lara, one of the Prime Minister’s four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, admitted to being afraid of the photoshoot, saying: “I realize this is the most compromising position I have ever been in an interview.

“I got naked from the waist up… as we discuss breast tissue and waist tightening.”

She added, “As we come out of several blockages, hedonism combines with the desire to look our best, our most sculpted, our tightest.”

London-based Lara posed for the magazine in a black 48 bra and 55 Heist panties, a 150 Spanx corset, a Roland Mouret skirt and a Miu Miu cardigan.