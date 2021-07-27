Singapore to relax rules for fully vaccinated people | ASEAN





People line up at the Amoy Street Food Center in Singapore to buy food during lunchtime on July 22. (Photo: www.channelnewsasia.com) Singapore (VNA) Singapore to consider easing COVID-19 prevention rules for people who have been fully vaccinated if the epidemic is still under control and the hospitalization rate in the country remains low, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on July 26. Wong said 70 percent of Singapore’s population and 75 percent of people aged 70 and over will be fully immunized by early August. The city-state expects 80% of its population to receive two shots by September, he said. Minister Wong said at the time that Singapore would allow large gatherings and start reopening the border by establishing travel lanes with countries or regions that have controlled the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are fully vaccinated would not need to undergo a 14-day hotel quarantine upon their return from overseas. Instead, they will either be tested for COVID-19 or quarantined at home for 7 days depending on the risk level of the country they are from. Meanwhile, the Indonesian government has decided to ease restrictions related to COVID-19 by allowing small businesses and shopping malls to reopen despite warnings that loosening sidewalks could trigger another wave of COVID-19. Traditional markets, street vendors and outdoor restaurants are said to be among the businesses allowed to resume operations on July 26, even in the worst affected areas. Shopping malls and mosques in less affected areas would also be given the green light to open their doors to crowds and at limited times. The offices would remain subject to closure orders. Earlier on July 25, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the measures imposed in early July would continue until August 2, as the Delta variant would spread across the country, but some measures will be relaxed. Indonesia has reported more than 3.1 million cases and 83,279 deaths since the start of the pandemic. On the same day, Indonesian Army Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto announced that he had deployed 63,000 troops to help trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients in rural areas. The move is part of the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has deployed rapid antigen testing in its battle against the wave of COVID-19 infections threatening to flood the capital, The nation the newspaper reported. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said antigen testing kits are being used at six testing stations to facilitate residents and speed up proactive testing. The test kits provide results within 30 minutes and are over 90 percent accurate, he said. People who test negative after having an antigen test will be allowed to return home, while those who test positive will have to take an RT-PCR test to confirm the infection, he said, adding that the National Health Security Office (NHSO) offer home / community quarantine service or hospitalization to people whose rapid antigen test comes back positive. Bangkok recorded 2,573 new infections on July 26 as the country recorded a new daily record of 15,376 Covid-19 cases, with 87 deaths. /.

