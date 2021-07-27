Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Chandigarh vendor for giving Chhole Bhature free to those who show proof of vaccination

Strong points Donated 25-30 plates of food for free per day: Mr. Rana

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr. Rana for

You can get a free plate of “chole-bhature” by showing a vaccination message

Chandigarh: A Chandigarh street vendor distributing free ‘Chhole Bhature’ to people who get their COVID-19 vaccine and provide proof of it on the same day received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat ”Sunday. “In Sector 29 of Chandigarh, Sanjay Rana ji runs a food stall and sells ‘Chhole Bhature’ on a cycle,” the prime minister said. Modi said Rana Ridhhima’s daughter and her niece Riya gave her the idea to give out “Chhole Bhature” for free to those who took their photos.

“One day his daughter Ridhhima and his niece Riya came to see him with an idea. The two have asked him to give him free “Chhole Bhature” to those taking the Covid vaccine. He gladly accepted, ”said the Prime Minister.

To be able to enjoy Sanjay Rana ji’s “Chhole Bhature” for free, you will need to prove that you received the vaccine on the same day. He will give you a delicious “Chhole Bhature” as soon as you show him the vaccination message, Prime Minister Modi said.

Appreciating the effort, he added: “It is said that in order to work for the good of society, you need a sense of service and duty. Our brother Sanjay proves it. Prime Minister Modi also recalled the time he spent in Chandigarh while dealing with the organizational work of the BJP in the 1990s.

It is a very happy and beautiful city. The people who live here also have a big heart. And yes, if you are a food lover then you would like it even more here, the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rana thanked the Prime Minister for recognizing his efforts. Speaking to reporters, he said he gave 25 to 30 plates of food for free every day.

If we are to get rid of Covid quickly, we must all cooperate with the government and take our doses of vaccines. This is the only way to protect ourselves, our families, our country and the whole world, Rana added.

