Trump backs Ken Paxton in Texas attorney general’s re-election bid





Austin, Texas, 1 hour ago At the end of May, former President Donald Trump said he was very fond of two Texas Attorney General candidates, current Attorney General Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush, but that he would give his support and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future.

Trump followed up on that Monday night and announced his endorsement of Paxton.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely at the forefront in the fight for Texas and America, against the vicious and very dangerous left-wing radical Democrats and the stupid, unsuspecting RINOs who are destroying our country, Trump said.

Ken is strong on crime, border security, the Second Amendment, election integrity and most importantly our Constitution. He loves our soldiers and our veterinarians. It will take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies to make America even better. Ken has my full and complete approval for another term as attorney general for Texas. He’s a true Texan who will keep Texas safe and never let you down!

Paxton said he was honored to receive Trump’s approval.

Several weeks ago, after appearing at an event in South Texas along the border with Trump, the attorney general expressed optimism that approval would fall to me at the right time.

After last year’s contested presidential election, Paxton filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state challenging the constitutionality of elections in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, though the Supreme Court ultimately dismissed his complaint .

Bush responded indirectly on Twitter by dodging the question of approval and hinting at the storm of controversy surrounding Paxton.

I am running for attorney general because Texans deserve the integrity and honesty of the office of the top Texas law enforcement official, Bush said. The Texans deserve a candidate without a whitelist of existing and potential indictments.

Democratic candidate Joe Jaworski, former mayor of Galveston, was more critical of the approval, saying: As I always predicted: Paxton wins Trump’s approval: not because of loyalty to Trump, because Trump doesn’t value loyalty; rather, Paxton has the approval because of what he’s willing to do. Unlike the stock market, past performance is an indicator of future results.

Two other major candidates are also running for office: former Texas Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman in the Republican primary and civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt in the Democratic primary.

