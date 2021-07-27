Who will be the IK’s choice for AJK PM, Tanveer Ilyas or Sultan Mahmood?





ISLAMABAD: Who will become Pakistani Prime Minister Tehreek-e-Insafs Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), billionaire real estate mogul Sardar Tanveer Ilyas or veteran politician and former lawyer for AJK Prime Minister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry ?

If either had been beaten in Sunday’s general election, there would be no doubt that the other would have taken first place. The victory of the two proved that they are strong enough in their respective constituencies to defeat their rivals.

Tanveer Ilyas and Sultan Mahmood remained confined to their constituencies during the election campaign and were unable to lead the PTI election campaign in the AJK to present themselves as leaders with electoral appeal throughout the state.

While contesting the siege of Bagh, Tanveer Ilyas remained the special assistant to the Chief Minister of the Punjab in charge of investment, a post he has held for a long time. Ilyas is well known in federal capital circles for owning a famous multi-story shopping center and residential complex located in the main business center of Islamabad as well as a private housing company. His son Yasir is president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The ball is now in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s court. He will soon have to choose one of the two main candidates for the nomination to the post of Prime Minister. There is a good chance that Tanveer Ilyas will win due to his high profile connections. Current logic suggests that he would not have been inclined to run for office simply to become a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly or simply a minister in a cabinet headed by Sultan Mahmood or someone else.

The comfortable victory of the PTI in the AJK strengthened the hands of Imran Khan to make this key decision without any pressure from his elected lawmakers. He does not need any ally to form the government.

Tanveer Ilyas only officially became associated with the PTI after receiving his ticket to the Bagh seat. He originally belongs to Rawalakot but opted for this constituency for the electoral rush having considerable influence in the region. He had correctly measured his position and strengthened his prospects by managing the withdrawal from the competition of the former head of the AJK chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami, Abdur Rashid Turabi, who was expelled by his party for his unilateral decision. This constituency was Imran Khan’s first stop on his election campaign, showing the importance he attached to it.

Former Prime Minister Sultan Mahmood is a veteran leader of Kashmir, who had been repeatedly elected to AJKLA like his father, the late Chaudhry Noor Hussain. In 2016, he was routed by his traditional challenger from his home constituency of Mirpur. However, he regained the seat in a by-election that took place after the winner was disqualified in 2019. He also beat the same PML-N candidate this time around.

Sultan Mahmood joined the PTI in 2015 when he was a member of the AJKLA belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which had previously appointed him prime minister of the state. He also heads the AJK chapter of the PTI. Although this was the PTI’s very first major triumph in the AJK, it was not a break with the past. A party that heads the federal government in Islamabad has always comfortably succeeded in the AJK elections.

In 2011, the PPP, which then controlled the federal government, won the ballot box and formed the AJK government. In 2016, the PML-N, which then headed the federation, left behind all the other parties in the running and emerged victorious in the legislative elections.

Among other reasons, the main reason for such a result is the dominant position of the central government in Islamabad, in particular its ability to allocate funds to the AJK and to appoint its candidates as chief secretary and inspector general of the police of the state.

Today, the PTI has secured almost the same number of seats that the PML-N won five years ago. Interestingly, the 45 directly contested seats were mostly shared by the PTI, PPP and PML-N. The Kashmir Peoples Party and the All J&K Muslim Conference won one seat each.

Former prime ministers including Farooq Haider, Sultan Mahmood and Sardar Attica, and ex-President Sardar Yaqoob also succeeded in the polls. However, Farooq Haider faced a rout in one of the two constituencies he contested.

