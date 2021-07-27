January 6 committee chairman casts wide net on witnesses





WASHINGTON The Select House Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump will not hesitate to subpoena members of Congress or Mr. Trump and attempt to enforce the citations to appear in court if necessary, the panel chairman said.

Anyone who had a conversation with the White House and White House officials during the Capitol invasion is directly in the committee’s sights for investigation, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.) Said in an interview with to come. of the panels’ first public hearing on Tuesday. He said this could include subpoenas to compel testimony, as well as recordings related to phone calls and other communications.

Pressed on whether the Democratic-led committee would subpoena Mr. Trump, Mr. Thompson said no one was banned. I don’t want to name it, but what I will say is that in the conversations that we have had as a committee, there has been no reluctance to go where the facts lead us. he declares.

Unlike the Senate bipartisan inquiry on Jan.6, which released findings and recommendations in June, the House select committee will go beyond security failures to examine communications between Congress and the executive branch and examine the role of individuals, including Mr. Trump, who can and cannot. may or may not have contributed to the events of January 6, Thompson said.

Mr. Trump, who has denied committing wrongdoing, was impeached by the House for inciting an insurgency on Capitol Hill. He was acquitted in the Senate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/chairman-of-jan-6-committee-casts-wide-net-on-witnesses-11627329565 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos