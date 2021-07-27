PM Modi sends greetings to CRPF staff on the 83rd Force Fundraising Day









New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): On the occasion of the 83rd day of mobilization of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his greetings to the force personnel and their families.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister praised CRPF staff for their bravery and professionalism and said their contributions to the pursuit of national unity are appreciable.

“Greetings to all of the brave @crpfindia staff and their families on Lift-the-Force Day. The CRPF is known for its courage and professionalism. He plays a key role in India’s security apparatus. Their contributions to the pursuit of national unity are appreciable, ”Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the CRPF in a tweet also greeted its staff and sent them best wishes on the occasion.

“Best wishes to all the brave hearts of the CRPF and their families on the occasion of the 83rd day of raising of the CRPF. With its glorious history as a beacon, the force is resolutely committed to serving the nation with all its might, ”said CRPF.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Justice and Justice Kiren Rijiju said the nation is proud of the bravery and sacrifice of the CRPF.

“Salutations to the brave, courageous and dedicated @crpfindia on the 83rd CRPF Fundraising Day. I Hind! Housing and Urban Affairs Union Minister and Oil and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

The CRPF came into being as the Crown Representative’s Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with the promulgation of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. It became known as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). completed 80 years of glorious history. The CRPF’s mandate is to secure the country’s internal security scenario. (ANI)

