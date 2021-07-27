Politics
Front: Duterte rants against the CPP then praises the Chinese Communists is “ironic”
MANILA, Philippine Senate Pro Tempore President Ralph Recto found it ironic that President Rodrigo Duterte ranted against the Communist Party of the Philippines (PCP), but praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Communists .
You know it’s ironic, Recto said Tuesday on the ABS-CBN News Channel. He is very angry with the Communist here, he has a red tag, but he really loves the Chinese Communist Party.
(He’s ranting against the Communists here, there’s a red tag, but he loves the Chinese Communist Party so much.)
So magulo yun ha, as far as I’m concerned. He praised Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party, and then the Communist Party of the Philippines, he said.
(It’s confusing as far as I’m concerned. He praised Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party, and then ranted against the Communist Party of the Philippines here.)
Recto made the remarks when asked about Dutertes’ mention of the government’s efforts against the Communist insurgency.
In his last speech to the nation on Monday, the president praised the National Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) and said the government has made progress in addressing the root causes of this. conflict.
With the establishment of NTF-Elcac, we have made progress in addressing the root causes of this conflict by empowering our kababayans who have been used by this communist pursuit for many decades, he said.
In our continued efforts for safe and conflict-resilient barangays, we have worked for the sustainable rehabilitation and development of the communities where the Communist used to operate, he added.
Duterte also praised China was the first to help in the Philippines during this pandemic.
Recto however recalled that other countries have also donated Covid-19 vaccines to the Philippines such as the United States.
We are also grateful to China for this, but I also know for sure that the United States and the Western powers have also made donations to the Philippines, he said.
