Americans who used Trump’s briefings to gain information about COVID-19 were less willing to wear masks and socially distance themselves, study finds





New research has revealed that watching Donald Trump’s White House briefings was associated with reduced intentions to follow public health guidelines designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. The study, published in the journal Health Communication, says the type of media people consume during the pandemic is linked to their beliefs about COVID-19.

“This study was designed in the early days of COVID-19 when the world witnessed massive infodemia and politicization of public health issues,” said study author Myojung Chung, assistant professor of journalism and media advocacy at Northeastern University.

“In particular, even official sources were not always trustworthy, sometimes disseminating unsubstantiated information. The situation made us curious as to how health information from different media or sources leads to different health perceptions and behaviors. “

Between June 3 and 7, 2020, Chung and her colleague interviewed 1,106 U.S. residents about their use of various media sources and their attitudes and intentions related to the coronavirus.

Researchers provided attendees with a list of new liberal and conservative sources such as BuzzFeed and The Daily Caller, among others, and asked them to indicate which ones they frequently use to gain information about the new coronavirus. Participants also indicated how often they used the Trumps briefings, briefings from health organizations (e.g. CDC, WHO), social media (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube) and national television, the radio and / or newspapers for information on COVID. -19.

“This study found that depending on the primary source of information during the COVID-19 pandemic, people perceive risk differently and show different levels of intentions to adopt risk-prevention behaviors. Such results suggest that at a time when false and misleading information can be abundant, the importance of accurate, fair and balanced risk information is coming to the fore. Additionally, this study informs average information consumers about the need for balanced use of media during public health crises like COVID-19. “

Those who frequently consumed conservative media and used Trump’s briefings for information were less likely to view the coronavirus as a serious health problem, less likely to view public health advice as effective, and less likely to view advice from public health as easy to follow. This, in turn, was associated with decreased intentions to wear a mask in public, wash their hands frequently, maintain social distancing with others, and stay home when unwell.

“This study was conducted when Donald Trump of the Republican Party was President of the United States. We are curious how the results would be if this study were conducted in the current administration with a Democratic president, ”Chung said.

Those who got their COVID-19 information from the liberal media, briefings from health organizations, and mainstream media were more likely to view the coronavirus as a serious health problem and more likely to view public health advice as easy to handle. to follow. This, in turn, was associated with an increase in intentions to adopt risk prevention behaviors.

Participants who used liberal and mainstream media also considered themselves to be at greater risk of becoming infected with the deadly virus, while those who used social media to gain information about COVID-19 considered themselves to be less at risk.

The researchers controlled for potentially co-founding variables such as age, gender, race, education, household income, experience with COVID-19, and political views. But the study, like all research, has certain limitations.

“This study looked at respondents’ intentions to follow public health recommendations to prevent COVID-19 infection, but not their actual behaviors. Future research that examines actual behaviors would provide a more complete understanding of the role of different uses of media, ”explained Chung.

“Because we used cross-sectional data, it is difficult to make causal inferences in this study. Future studies using experiments or longitudinal intervention would help better understand communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. “

The study, “Red Media, Blue Media, Trump Briefings, and COVID-19: Examining How Information Sources Predict Risk Preventive Behaviors via Threat and Efficacy,” was written by Myojung Chung and S. Mo Jones-Jang.

