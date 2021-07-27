PPKM until what date in Java Central in 2021? Here is the explanation!





Jakarta – Related questions PPKM until what date in Central Java in 2021 adorn the Google search box. It is known that President Joko Widodo has decided to extend the PPKM rules to level 3-4 in Java-Bali and non-Java-Bali. There are 26 regions in Central Java Province which are included in PPKM level 4 rules. While 9 other regions follow PPKM level 3 rules. If you look at the policies conveyed by Jokowi, it is clear that the Central Java PPKM period will also follow the central regulations. The extension of the PPKM level 3-4 will take place from July 26 to August 2, 2021. “Taking into account the aspects of health, economic and social dynamics, I have decided to continue the implementation of PPKM Level 4 from July 26 to August 2, 2021. However, we will make some adjustments related to community activities and mobility. which will be done in stages. with additional implementation. Be careful, ”President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said during a virtual conference broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Sunday (7/25/2021). At that time, Jokowi said there was a relaxation of PPKM rules, including restaurants could serve meals in one location for up to 20 minutes, street vendors or grocery stores could be open until 9:00 p.m. WIB. , And so on. List of regions that apply PPKM level 3-4 Central Java After knowing the question PPKM until what date in Java Central in 2021, It is also necessary to know the list of regions that apply PPKM level 3 and 4 rules. According to central government data, during the extension of the emergency PPKM to levels 4 and 3 on July 26, 2021, 13 regions in central Java were classified as level 4. Then on Sunday (7/25) yesterday , the government announced that there were regions that had fallen to level 3. The number of those implementing level 4 of the PPKM increased, namely: 1. Regency of Jepara

2. Regency of Sukoharjo

3. Regency of Rembang

4. Pati district

5. Regency Kudus

6. Regency of Klaten Kabupaten

7. Regency of Kebumen

8. Regency of Banyumas

9. The city of Tégal

10. City of Surakarta (Solo)

11. The town of Semarang

12. The town of Salatiga

13. City of Magelang

14. Regency of Wonosobo

15. Regency of Wonogiri

16. Regency of Temanggung

17. Regency of Tegal

18. Regency of Sragen

19. Regency of Semarang

20. Regency Purworejo

21. Kendal District

22. Regency of Karanganyar

23. Demak Regency

23. Batang district

25. Banjarnegara Regency

26. The city of Pekalongan Although there are 26 regions that implement PPKM level 4, in fact in the list there are regions that actually fall under the level 3 category but still apply the PPKM level 4 rules. For example, Demak Regency because that it is an agglomeration of regions. Meanwhile, the regions that enter level 3 in Central Java according to central government data are: 1. Regency of Purbalingga

2. Regency of Pekalongan

3. Regency of Magelang

4. Cilacap Régence

5. Regency of Brebes

6. Boyolali Regency

7. Regency of Blora

8. Regency of Pemalang

9. Regency of Grobogan See also video: West Java-Central Java highest, this is the distribution of 28,228 cases of RI corona as of July 26 [Gambas:Video 20detik] (izt / imk)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5658191/ppkm-sampai-tanggal-berapa-di-jawa-tengah-tahun-2021-ini-penjelasannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos