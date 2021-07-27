Boris Johnson is not a true Conservative in the style of One Nation Tory Benjamin Disraeli or Margaret Thatcher Alastair Stewart

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Boris Johnson may be wearing a blue rosette, but he’s not exactly a conservative (Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

It is determined that the party’s politicians are evil and that its members are sycophantic hagiographers. Boris Johnson and his colleagues could cure any disease, and they would always be vilified.

What is frustrating is that he refuses to recognize the number of Conservatives who do not recognize their party. That is to say, many of those who think that the Conservatives are not Conservatives.

This is not a new problem, but it is an acute problem today. Like Theresa May and David Cameron, Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will form a “one nation” Conservative government.

A nation’s conservatism could be called (to borrow from Ted Heath) the acceptable face of the Conservative Party. This belongs to the small (c) conservative tradition that you cannot know everything and it is better to leave institutions, organizations and professional fields to those who specialize in them than to politicians. They accept that there should be a social safety net, but are skeptical of mindless social tinkering and target policies must be defensible using public reason.

Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli was the first to transform philosophy into an electoral credo. According to him, the role of politics was to transcend class stratifications (while accepting that they can never be eradicated). One Nation conservatism emphasizes paternalistic obligations to bring prosperity, cohesion to the country and a sense of shared nationality for all.

It is difficult to see the last ten years as a time of true conservatism. Betting on referendums (even ruling out the economic and political chaos that followed) is not good governance. The condescending tone towards the democratic mandate of the SNP does not foster a collective sense of Britishness. Talking about “World Britain” while cutting back on international aid is not a moral policy.

Disraeli was a skillful politician. Cynics who say his philosophy was to advance his own interests and find new relevance for the Conservatives would be right. Disraeli was responding to the industrial revolution and the political crises of the 1840s. The upheaval of industrialization opened a gulf between the “Two Nations” of the rich and the poor. He needed to find relevance for conservatives in contrast to the free trade campaign and the rise of a liberal urban elite in its political sympathies.

Any true One Nation conservative, and any true Thatcherite interested in long-term stability, would be horrified by militant Brexit zeal or the mentality of dying. They would be appalled by the government’s hostile environment towards European citizens; relentlessness towards the SNP’s mandate; reduction in international aid; the reduction of universal credit; the occasional cruelty to the passage of migrants; the inhuman asides on the deaths of Covid-19; and exclusions from human rights protections. They would also be appalled by the endless accusations of corruption and feel that this is a government of favors.

Johnson is not Thatcherian either. It’s a lazy binary equation. The former prime minister called his style, substance and argumentation antithetical to the “wet” ones in his party. She wanted to supplant the One Nation, a post-war consensus with Thatcherism, monetarism and the New Right. But that doesn’t mean that today the opposite of Tory Wet is a Thatcherite. One Nation conservatism and Thatcherism are decidedly less ideological, nationalistic and chauvinistic than current government policy.

Disraeli didn’t really say the phrase he is remembered for. Instead, he was drawn from his concern for the two divided industrial worlds in his novels, Sybil (1845). It was Stanley Baldwin in 1924 who said that the Unionist Party, as it was called then, should represent the union of these two nations that Disraeli spoke of two generations ago: the union between our own people to make a nation of our own people.

To reflect frankly on Boris Johnson’s Conservative and One Nation credentials, we need to ask ourselves two questions: Who is actually benefiting from his policies? Does its policy lend itself to a unifying consensus uniting the different interests, nations and strata of society?

No peacetime prime minister has ever proposed the British people for national and international disruption on the same scale as Johnson. Cameron, and even May, were fire starters and torchbearers, but there is an ugly, wicked nationalism about Johnson.

Johnson’s “ism” in history will not be conservatism but parochialism. We could define its administration as a government or a leader relentlessly committed to their goals and categorically denying opposing views and the dangers involved. Said government or leader excuses failure and rejects contradictions as unpatriotic and ignorant. It is a raging and jolly populism that can be forgiven by some because of its ridiculousness and its whimsical leader.

In addition, we could add that scandals are less the issue than the cognitive dissonance that goes with it. Gas lighting is another word. George Orwell’s ministry of truth in “1984” physically alters and erases history; it twists people’s minds. Didn’t Boris Johnson stand next to a big red bus in the Brexit referendum pledging 350 million more per week for the NHS if we vote Leave?

“Conservatism of a nation”, “conservative democracy”, “paternalism” and “progressive conservatism” are some of the many names in politics which place particular importance on the duty of citizens, especially the wealthiest and most powerful. , to help the less fortunate.

The philosopher Michael Oakeshott has said that to be conservative is to prefer the familiar to the unknown, to prefer the experienced to the untested, the fact to the mystery, the actual to the possible, the limited to the unlimited, the near to far, the sufficient. to the superabundant, from the convenient to the perfect, from present laughter to utopian happiness.

Even the most ardent Conservative has to admit that the Prime Minister is not a Conservative. Certainly, its policies and its policies do not reflect this. He pursues chimerical dreams and makes war on facts. He is not a One Nation curator.

