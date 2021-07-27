Rashid urges Nawaz to stop issuing statements against state, army and Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday called on Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to refrain from issuing anti-state, anti-army statements and anti-Imran Khan from abroad, and offered him a chartered flight if he wants to return to Pakistan.

“If he [Nawaz Sharif] wants to return to Pakistan, we are ready to provide him with a chartered flight for his return. “

He urged Sharif not to make anti-state, anti-army and anti-Imran Khan speeches from abroad, and return to Pakistan to face corruption cases against him.

He said this while addressing a press conference.

He said that Sharif’s only program is anti-state, anti-army and anti-Imran Khan, and that he can cross any line just to propagate this program.

Sharif himself was a product of GHQ Gate No 4 and before General Jillani no one knew his name, but he uses irresponsible language against the same army.

Rashid said the PML-N had no political future until it gave up using unparliamentary language in its politics.

Regarding the election of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Rashid said that as he predicted earlier that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win the AJK elections and form the government, the PTI will win majority seats and form the AJK government without the support of any other political party.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had managed to secure two or three more seats by spending huge funds.

In the next general election in 2023, efforts will be made to enable the PTI to form the government of Sindh, he said.

He said opposition parties have said they have held large public rallies, but the vote cannot be assessed from a public rally.

Opposition parties will also bring allegations of rigging even in the 2023 general election, he said.

The minister said that 20,000 members of the civilian armed forces carried out tasks during the AJK elections. The Pakistani military has also put more than 17,000 personnel on high alert to assist the civilian armed forces in an emergency, he said, adding that in Punjab the administration did not use of Rangers and FC and that only the police performed their duties during the elections.

He indicated that a new policy of validation, extension and modification of the computerized national identity card (CNIC) will be introduced in the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

He asked Nadra’s president to continue issuing CNIC with fingerprints and introduce a new policy within 14 days, adding that action has been taken against 39 Nadra officials in Karachi for their involvement in issuing the CNIC. false identity cards and that the same action will be taken in other cities as well.

Rashid said the Nadra will send a message to suspected CNIC holders and card holders will submit their responses via the internet.

He said he also issued orders to fire 840 CNICs, which had previously been blocked and prepared by illegal means.

He also asked foreigners who had been living in the country illegally for many years to leave the country without a visa renewal until August 14 or to have their visa renewed through an online application.

He said they would not be fined if they applied for visa renewal.

The minister said that India and Israel have started a hybrid war against Pakistan, and that they are trying to steal our data and defame Nadra.

About 46 Afghan soldiers, including five officers who crossed over to Pakistan, he said, will be handed over to the Afghan government in a day or two.

The interior minister said that the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will also be developed on modern lines to improve its performance and efficiency.

Thousands of requests have been submitted by people to the FIA’s cybercrime wing, but they have failed to resolve those cases, he said.

Regarding the fences at the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said that the fences along the Afghan border will be completed by August 14, while 48% of the fences at the border with Iran have been completed. completed.

When asked about the federal cabinet shuffle, he said he had no knowledge of the federal cabinet changes.

He said he will launch a jihad against drug use after August 14.

Responding to a question regarding the Noor Mukadam murder case, he said that the name of the alleged killer, his father and his guardian had been blacklisted by PNIL and that the police had also arrested his father.

A summary will be forwarded to cabinet this week for placing the alleged killer’s name on the Exit Checklist (ECL), he said, adding that no relief will be given to anyone in the matter. .

He wants to copy a system like in China in which those convicted of rape and corruption risk execution.

