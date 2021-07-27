Jokowi calls on campus to prepare students to master their knowledge and skills





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) give direction to rectors so that the knowledge and skills of the students cannot meet in the future. Because he said that today’s superior knowledge and skills might not be needed in the next 10 years. “Students should be prepared to master the knowledge and skills relevant to their time,” Jokowi said while giving instructions for the 2011 Indonesian Chancellor’s Forum on a virtual broadcast on Tuesday (7/27). That is why he said that at this time universities must need collaboration with practitioners and industry players. Likewise, Jokowi said, on the other hand, industry players really need talent and technological innovation from universities. “Therefore, invite the industry to participate in the training of students according to the industry program, not the speakers program, so that the students get a different experience than just academia,” he said. he declares. Former Governor of DKI Jakarta He also asks that students have the opportunity to develop their talents. According to Jokowi, students in the same department don’t have to learn the same thing. “Students from the same department do not necessarily have to work in the same profession later on. Each student has their own talents and these talents must be explored, facilitated and developed. This is the essence of the independent campus program and of independent learning, ”he said. Explain. (mdk / gil)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.merdeka.com/peristiwa/jokowi-minta-kampus-menyiapkan-mahasiswa-menguasai-pengetahuan-dan-keterampilan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos