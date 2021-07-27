Farooq Abdullah’s body in India but the soul in Pakistan: Bali Bhagat





Correspondent ExcelsiorJAMMU, July 26: Criticizing National Conference (NC) boss and MP for Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah for his request for dialogue with Pakistan, Bali Bhagat, former minister and top BJP leader, said his body is in India but his soul in Pakistan because after regular intervals, he reiterates to resume talks with the western neighbor. In a hard-hitting statement released here, the former minister questioned Dr Abdullah’s stance on defending talks with Pakistan. He said what the president of the NC wants to prove by chanting again and again the same old ragas of talks with Pakistan. Bali said the mere logic that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave that terror and talks cannot take place simultaneously is something beyond the power of comprehension of Dr Abdullah. He said that on the one hand Pakistan is attacking the country using drones and tactics used during proxy warfare, and on the other hand it is almost impossible to go begging for talks. He said that Dr Abdullah’s blind love for Pakistan could not be allowed to endanger the security and respect of the nation. Bali Bhagat said that in such a situation, when Pak PM, Imran Khan brazenly speaks out against India seeking time for talks will be nothing but sheer nonsense that only Dr Farooq can think of, but not just anyone. who in the Indian government. The prerequisite maintained by Imran Khan for talks with India reverts to the position of before August 5, 2019, which is something impossible for India and Dr Abdullah is not a nave in politics and knows full well that talks under such conditions are not possible but to address the local public, especially Valley, he concocts stories and engages in political dramas that will not work under the Modi regime, a he said, adding that if the boss of the NC is so interested in the normalization of ties with Pakistan that he should first ask Imran Khan to completely stop supporting terrorism in Kashmir and also avoid the policy of interference in the internal affairs of India. Bali Bhagat said that when Pakistan acts sane, India will give this nation a warm welcome and not waste even a moment in resuming talks, but for that Pakistan must take the lead.

Previous PostArmed police officers J&K 2054 promotedNext PostThe first unmanned mission of the Gaganyaan program not possible in December: ISRO

The First Daily of Jammu and Kashmir, India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/farooq-abdullahs-body-in-india-but-soul-in-pakistan-bali-bhagat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos