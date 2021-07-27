China aims for domination on land and sea: the Tribune India

Abhijit Bhattacharyya

Author and commentator

NOTE the fierce and uncivilized words of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) video media platform Xigua: “We will use nuclear bombs first, we will use nuclear bombs continuously.” We will do this until Japan declares its unconditional surrender for the second time. “

Japan has been designated as a threatened nation because two weeks ago Taro Aso, its deputy prime minister, said: “Japan must defend Taiwan. Isn’t there a strange similarity to the battle cry of the Roman senator Cato the Censor (234-149 BC): “I consider that Carthage must be destroyed”?

Is the CPC in his right mind? Has he lost his balance and mental stability? Does he have an incurable psychosis? History is replete with examples of psychopaths with high power and low sense of judgment going on a rampage, pathetically ending in self-destruction, like Hitler in 1945. In the process, however, the current CCP under Xi Jinping forgot (or ignore) the words of the founding guide Mao Zedong: “The atomic bomb is a paper tiger.

The statements, however, came when China did not have nuclear technology. Therefore, it has been said more jokingly to boost the morale of a weak nation’s technological deficiency. By pooping the Americans and the Soviets, he sought to camouflage fragility, helplessness and an inferiority complex. Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, however, rightly understood the complex psyche of the CCP leadership. He shrewdly observed, “China thirsts for war. In August 1969, Time magazine identified the evil plan of the CCP led by Mao: “How many border battles before all-out war?”

In the South Asian context, the real story awaits India, even if it participates in the coalition of nations to take Beijing head-on. If not today, surely in the near future, as the CCP penetrates the heart of Asia despite the vulnerabilities around the Pamir node where at least eight countries / regions meet: Tibet, India, Pakistan , Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, six of which are landlocked.

Nevertheless, it is to this ground that the English geographer Halford Mackinder referred: “He who reigns over the heart controls the island of the world; who rules the world, the island rules the world. Clearly, the 21st century CCP has targeted Mackinder’s bombast to accomplish its ambitious global supremacy – to develop a land alternative BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) to complement the existing Maritime Line of Communication (SLOC), which has traditionally been China’s Achilles heel.

Simply put, the CPC would accept nothing less than both. So he has two options in mind – land and sea – because the history of the past 300 years shows that without naval combat capability, none can be a superpower. It is therefore understandable that China assiduously followed the philosophy of the former Soviet “state maritime power”, so successfully defended and defended by Moscow’s most accomplished admirals, Sergei G. Gorshkov. No wonder, then, that the CPC-controlled navy has surpassed the ship-to-ship strength of the once most powerful US Navy.

It is clear now. CPC is a game for a two-theater, three-nation combat zone, as the last words “Nuke Japan” reveal – Tokyo, Taiwan and New Delhi. The first, as stated by the CCP, is a nuclear target, involving either air power or a short-range (ballistic) surface-to-surface nuclear warhead missile, the target being the Japanese islands claimed by Beijing. The second target, Taiwan, must be a combination of military, maritime and air coverage for which the guarantee is necessarily enormous due to a limited land space with a high population density. The third, India, in the eyes of the CCP, is a “stubborn irritant” claiming to “strike over its weight.” Having already penetrated deep into trade, commerce, strategic infrastructure, investments, telecommunications, real estate, criminal espionage imported from China and financial fraudsters wreaking havoc in the hinterland, the murder of soldiers Indians and the simultaneous division of the border land are relatively easy to understand. the CPC-PLA combo of surprise and disappointment.

No wonder Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet from July 21 to 22 targeted India all the more, as he approached less than 15 km from the Indian border, following the route once taken by the fugitive Dalai Lama to go to India in March 1959. “On to Tawang” is “Mission Xi”, hence the visibility of Xi in Nyingchi, 436 km from Lhassa, but close to the Indian posts of Khinzemane and Dhola; Hathung La and Karpo La. However, no member of the Indian establishment has so far made any noise about Xi’s “provocation” by approaching so close to the sovereign territory of India. Conversely, remember then-President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh in December 2013. Remember China’s diplomatic protest – “Indian actions complicate border issue”. Once again, deep in India, and far from the border, when the Dalai Lama met the Indian President in December 2016, came the CCP’s malicious comment: “Disruption of Sino-Indian relations.” How odious and repulsive the diplomacy of the Han Wolf Warriors could be!

Xi’s visit to Tibet, adjacent to Arunachal Pradesh, took place on the day of the Indo-British naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal near the “choke points” between the Indian Ocean and the Indian Ocean. Southern China. “The sea belongs to China,” it seems to Beijing’s mind. Thus, in the event of a reversal at sea, the Chinese hope to come strong on the Indian land front, positioning themselves to bargain from a position of strength at least in the Himalayas.

So, let’s leave Tokyo, Taipei and New Delhi to prepare for the worst with the waning ability of the US Navy to take on the desperate CPC-PLA duo. Indeed, the drawbacks of today’s US Navy are too glaring to ignore. He just can’t fight the water war solo. Gone are the days of the formidable prowess of the Pacific Theater Command of World War II. There must be a coalition of naval armada. Hence the need for Quad: Canberra, Delhi, Tokyo and Washington.

In this context, let us have no illusions about the development of physical confrontations in real time taking place at full speed. The problem is, while neither of the powers wants war, circumstances can lead to the outbreak of war. And there are clearly emerging fronts that China has focused on.

Interestingly, while the coalition would be more interested in preserving and protecting its collective interests on the ocean front of Japan and Taiwan, India’s land front does not appear to hold much promise for the coalition. This is because the land front is vast, and an incredibly difficult and logistical nightmare even for those whose terrain falls below. So India is once again faced with the prospect of a fight with China on the high hills of the Himalayas.