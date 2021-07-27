Updates to the proceedings of Parliament | Congress calls for discussion on Pegasus cyberattack with PM Modi and Amit Shah in House





After parliament was disrupted for the sixth day in a row, the Congress party said a discussion of the Pegasus cyberattack in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah, followed by a judicial inquiry are the preconditions for Parliament to function. This was to counter criticism from the government, which accuses the opposition of disrupting Parliament since the start of the current monsoon session. Here are the latest updates: Rajya Sabha | 11:15 a.m. Zero hour begins. The president says that Parliament is meant to make laws, but it is not allowed to function. Sadly, Parliament is reduced to such a deplorable state, he says, as the cries grow louder. Room adjourned until noon. Lok Sabha | 11:10 a.m. Question time in progress. On the regulation of pesticides MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar asks the government for information on regulating pesticides to reduce pollution. Has a study been conducted to see if their use has been reduced after the issuance of soil health cards to farmers, he asks. Minister of State (Agriculture) Kailash Choudhary said the government had developed a soil quality database and also conducted a study which found that if farmers are practicing agriculture based on the results of the maps soil health, it can reduce pesticide use by about 20%. “Soil analysis laboratories are made available at the local level. Thanks to the use of soil health maps, production has also increased, ”he adds. Mr. Choudhary says there is a separate allocation of funds to promote organic farming. “It is also promoted under the Namami Gange project. Currently, organic farming is practiced on about 38 lakh hectares, and farmers receive financial support to encourage them to get into organic farming,” he said. -he declares. Rajya Sabha | 11:05 Rajya Sabha’s proceedings begin. President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu reads the obituaries of former member Wasim Ahmad, former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth and founding father of Zambia, Dr Kenneth David Buchizhya Kaunda. Opposition members begin to disrupt the proceedings as Defense Ministry V. Muraleedharan lays papers on the table. The president told protesting MPs, “I am not going to oblige. You cannot force me like that by an undemocratic method.” Mr. Naidu adds that “nothing should be shown”. Meanwhile, protesting MPs hold placards in front of the president. The opposition continues to shout slogans against the government on the Pegasus issue. Lok Sabha | 11:00 Lok Sabha starts for the day. President Om Birla said: “If you want to raise your issues, I will give you the opportunity. I will speak to the government about this, the issues of public interest should be highlighted and discussed. Question time begins in the midst of slogans. Lok sabha Bill for consideration and adoption – Bill amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2021 Discussion and vote on additional DFGs 2021-22 Rajya sabha Bills for consideration and adoption – Draft law on maritime aids to navigation, 2021 – Amendment bill on juvenile justice (care and protection of children), 2021

