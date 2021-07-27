Pakistan to complete Afghan border fence by August 14





ISLAMABAD:

Amid fears of a new Afghan refugee crisis due to unrest in the neighboring country, Pakistan announced on Monday that fence works along the Afghan border would be completed by August 14.

Decades of war have driven Afghans from their homeland, most to Pakistan in the east and Iran in the west.

Pakistan is home to 1.4 million Afghan refugees while Iran is hosting nearly a million, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency earlier this year.

The number of undocumented Afghans in both countries is estimated to be much higher. Pakistan has already ruled out welcoming other refugees.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the fence along the Afghan border would be completed by August 14, adding that 46 to 48 percent fences on the border with Iran had also been completed.

He said there had been thousands of foreigners living in the country over the past few years without visa renewals.

Rashid asked these foreigners to leave Pakistan before August 14 or renew their visas through an online application, adding that no fines would be imposed on those who apply for visa renewals.

“The FIA ​​must be developed on modern lines”

The minister said that the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would also be developed on modern lines to improve its performance and efficiency.

A new verification, renewal and correction policy has been introduced in Nadra for computerized national identity cards, he said, adding that action has been taken against 39 Nadra officials in Karachi for their alleged involvement. in the issuance of false identity cards.

He said the same action would be launched in other cities, including Lahore and Multan.

Hybrid war

The Home Secretary said India and Israel have started a hybrid war against Pakistan and wanted to put a question mark on Nadra’s data.

“The new president Nadra was tasked with publishing the new policy within 14 days,” he added.

Rashid also called on opposition parties to refrain from making irresponsible and unparliamentary statements. He called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face corruption cases against him.

“Nawaz could cross any line to propagate the agenda”

He said the former prime minister could cross any line just to propagate his own agenda, as he was against the military, the establishment and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid, while offering a chartered flight to bring Nawaz back, urged him to return home and face legal action rather than making speeches from abroad.

Regarding the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said, as he had previously predicted, that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could form the government without the support of any other political party.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had managed to secure two or three more seats by spending huge funds.

Opposition parties would cry foul even in the next general election, he said, hoping the ruling party would also form the government in Sindh after the 2023 general election.

Noor’s “killer” will be placed on ECL

Speaking of the murder of the 27-year-old daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Noor Mukadam, he said the name of Zahir Jaffer, the main accused, would be placed on the exit checklist.

His name has already been entered on the National Provincial Identification List (PNIL), said the Minister of the Interior, confirming that the accused’s father and his employees have been arrested.

“The names of the defendants in the Noor Mukadam case will be presented to the cabinet this week for inclusion in the ECL,” he added. Rashid said he wanted Noor’s killer to be sentenced to death and those involved in such acts.

