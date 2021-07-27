Bogor pharmacy Jokowi investigated claims to resell Corona Therapy drugs





Bogor – President Joko Widodo had time to do an inspection at a pharmacy in Bogor to request the stock of COVID-19 therapeutic drugs. Drugs Jokowi is looking for at the Vila Duta Pharmacy include oseltamivir, favipiravir, azhithromycin, and vitamin D5000. detik.com returned to the pharmacy located in Branangsiang Village, East Bogor District, Bogor City, Tuesday (7/27/2021). The Vila Duta Herli pharmacy apothecary said the drugs are now available and can be purchased for patients who are self-isolating. “For now the availability is already there, Alhamdulillah, it is available at the pharmacy. Yesterday, Saturday we made an order letter, then yesterday Monday, Alhamdulillah, the ordered item arrived,” said Herli. detik.com, Tuesday (7/27/2021). Herli said drugs such as oseltamivir, favipiravir and azhithromycin are commonly consumed by COVID-19 positive patients who self-isolate. However, he stressed, these drugs can only be purchased with a medical prescription attached. “The mandatory condition to buy such drugs is that there must always be a doctor’s prescription, the original is not a copy, it is mandatory, we will not serve it if it is not there “Herli said. Herli hopes the distribution of drugs for COVID-19 treatment can be smoother. Indeed, demand in Bogor is currently increasing sharply with the increasing positive number of COVID-19 in the city of Bogor. “Our hope is that the distribution of drugs will continue smoothly. It is a pity, those who are addicts and need drugs. We also hope that the pandemic will pass quickly, everything will return to normal, everything will be in good health.” , Herli said. As previously reported, a viral video shows the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) went to the pharmacy to ask about the drugs oseltamivir and favipiravir. Unfortunately, both are empty aliases not available. “I want this, I want to find an anti-virus drug, which is Oseltamivir,” Jokowi asked. The pharmacist at the pharmacy explained that the drug had been out of stock for a long time, both generic and branded, namely Fluvir. Jokowi then asked for more drugs. “What about this one, Favipiravir?” Jokowi asked, to which the pharmacy staff responded with the same response. Head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said the moment was recorded at a pharmacy in Bogor, West Java. The video was taken this afternoon, Friday (7/23/2021). (mso / mso)

