Politics
US-Chinese rivalry may consolidate after Tianjian meeting (CSIS)
The rivalry between the United States and China is expected to persist for some time after the two countries asked each other “unattainable” demands, a political analyst told CNBC on Tuesday.
Scott Kennedy’s comments from the Washington DC-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies came after officials from both countries concluded high-level meetings in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday.
During the meetings, Chinese officials introduced US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman two lists of demands and three “results”.
The Chinese demands include asking the United States to “correct its mistakes”, for example by withdrawing its request for extradition of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, without hampering China’s development and not undermining the Chinese sovereignty.
I think it’s going to be really tough so we can see this relationship solidifying like hard concrete into a rivalry that can be with us for a while.
Scott Kennedy
Center for Strategic and International Studies
China is basically asking the United States not to pay attention to what is going on in China and “just let China does what it wants, “said Kennedy, senior adviser and chairman of the board on Chinese business and economy at CSIS.
“You can’t just ask the United States and the rest of the international community not to have an opinion on these things and ask China to honor its commitments,” Kennedy told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia”. .
“I think it’s going to be really tough so we can see this relationship solidifying like hard concrete into a rivalry that can be with us for a while,” he added.
At the Tianjin meetings, Sherman raised concerns about Chinese stocks which “run counter to our values and interests and those of our allies and partners, and which undermine the rules-based international order,” the US State Department said.
These issues include alleged human rights violations by China in areas such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as Beijing’s aggressive behavior in the contested South China Sea.
China regards business in Xinjiang and Hong Kong as “internal affairs” and claims activity in the South China Sea as its sovereign right. Beijing claims almost all of the disputed water as its territory, even though a landmark ruling by the International Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejected those claims in 2016.
Biden-Xi Summit?
US-Chinese tensions have intensified in recent years.
Former US President Donald Trump has used tariffs and sanctions to try to respond to long-standing criticisms of China, such as unequal market access, lack of intellectual property protection and the requirement for companies to transfer technology to operate in the country.
“Even though the relationship doesn’t improve one iota, I think these two leaders have that relationship and they want to talk to each other and explain and see if there could potentially be a way forward,” said the analyst.
“They both see each other as global diplomats, so I expect a meeting one way or the other when the G-20 meets.”
