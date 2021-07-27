Mamata Banerjee to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today | Calcutta





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been in Delhi since Monday, is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Trinamool Congress leader (TMC) is also expected to meet with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday. Banerjee is due to meet Modi today [Tuesday] at 16. She is also due to meet with some top Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. On Wednesday, she is expected to meet Sonia Gandhi, a senior TMC official said. The TMC chief also said it would be the first real meeting between Modi and Banerjee after the party returned to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row. The two leaders had met for a brief 15 minutes in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas when Modi held a review meeting. Banerjee has just submitted a report on the damage inflicted by the cyclone. Center-state relations took a nosedive after the Center recalled Alapan Bandyopadhyay, then chief secretary of state, for ignoring the prime minister’s review meeting. Read also | Lawyers protest Calcutta HC Chief Justice’s decision to reassign case Banerjee could raise a series of issues, starting with rising fuel prices, vaccine shortages and central funds owed, a TMC executive said. Tuesday’s meeting between Modi and Banerjee comes at a time when Parliament is rocked by the Pegasus surveillance software problem and sessions are repeatedly adjourned. On Monday, West Bengal ordered an investigation into the Pegasus issue, becoming the first state to do so. West Bengal suffers from multiple problems, including post-election violence, fake vaccines and impostors. She went to Delhi to take a break and relax. I heard that she was also going to meet the Prime Minister. Maybe she wants the help of the prime ministers because she is not in a position to lead the government. They must also make a pact with Congress for 2024, Dilip Ghosh, chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, told media. With the monsoon session underway, Banerjee is also expected to visit Parliament and is expected to meet with several political leaders while in the nation’s capital. The list may include Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I will also try to meet the President. Several political leaders have asked to meet with me. I’ll try to adjust and adapt as much as possible in a couple of days, Banerjee had said earlier. This meeting with the leaders of political parties becomes all the more important as Banerjee wishes to see the TMC play a decisive role in the next Lok Sabha polls. On July 21, as the TMC observed Martyrs ‘Day, the party’s flagship program, regional party leaders gathered at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi to listen to Banerjees’ speech.

