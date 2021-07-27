Keep Losing, Market Traders Send “Love Letter” to Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – AssociationMarket trader All Indonesia (APPSI) wrote an open letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) explains the condition of small traders amid the enforcement of restrictions on community activities (PPKM). APPSI President Ferry Juliantono said traders in the market have experienced a drop in turnover due to the lack of visitors due to the PPKM. Even if they lose money, they still have to meet their daily needs. Therefore, Ferry asked Jokowi to adjust several provisions of the PPKM which was extended until August 2. firsta, agents are responsible for ensuring that all visitors and traders comply with health protocols, and market agents / managers regulate the flow of visitors. So that traders can still sell while respecting sanitary protocols and that there are no crowds. Second, when applying PPKM regulations, field agents should not use repressive methods and continue to use a persuasive approach towards traders. “Traders who sell only to meet the needs of daily life in the midst of the current difficult situation and conditions,” he said in a letter quoted on Tuesday (27/7). The third, giving instructions through regulations and laws to regional chiefs to waive the obligation to pay dues / fees until market conditions recover. In addition, the government also does not close or seal the business premises of traders who have difficulty paying dues / levies and remittances. Next, delay installment payments and eliminate fines for deferred payment of debts of traders and market traders’ cooperatives (KOPPAS) to financial / banking institutions during the covid-19 pandemic. Finally, provide business capital loans to traders with low loan interest rates and easy procedures recommended by the market leader in collaboration with the management of the market traders cooperative and / or the management of the APPSI Commissariat from the local market. In addition to the APP, previously the Nusantara Small MPME-Informal Business Organization Forum (Urkantara Forum) also wrote an open letter to Jokowi. They urged to provide incentives to informal actors in MSMEs who were under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the letter, the Urkantara Forum said more than 60% of small informal sector traders have gone out of business or are on the verge of a red light after battling the pandemic for more than a year and 4 months. “Even to meet the daily food needs, one has to sell goods or borrow here and there, the number of poverty and the threat of hunger are more and more prevalent throughout Indonesia”, reads the letter. received by CNNIndonesia.com as quoted, Friday (23/7). [Gambas:Video CNN] (wel / sfr)





