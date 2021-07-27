Politics
Hopes fade for first Biden-Xi meeting as tensions escalate
It was the first time that China presented a list of demands to the Biden administration, which has retained many of Donald Trump’s tough policies on trade and technology while seeking cooperation on the environment and nuclear threats. from Iran and North Korea.
There was no mention of China’s economic coercion on Australia in the U.S. reading of Monday’s meeting, something officials raised in recent high-level talks between US and Chinese officials in Alaska in March.
At a press briefing in Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there were no plans for a face-to-face meeting between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi – which the officials said they hoped to perform before this week’s meetings.
The president continues to believe in face-to-face diplomacy, she said.
It’s something he’s been championing for a long time, and we expect there will be an opportunity to engage at some point. But he [the meeting with Xi] was not raised during these meetings, and … that was not the purpose of these meetings.
Ms Psaki said the United States has given China a very clear position on the concerns of the United States and its allies. It is in our interest to be very clear in Beijing about our position and to explain our concerns in detail.
Our philosophy is that we should not avoid difficult topics, and they are certainly part of any discussion we have diplomatically.
Washington’s reading of Ms. Sherman’s exchange with Mr. Xie was more sober than China’s account of the proceedings.
The United States said Ms. Sherman had also raised concerns about the restriction of press freedom and cybercrime. But he urged cooperation on climate change and regional security issues, especially North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Myanmar.
Neither China nor the United States have disclosed details of Ms. Shermans’ subsequent meeting with Mr. Wang in China.
However, the Xinhua News Agency released a statement from the Foreign Minister saying that it was up to Washington whether bilateral relations would improve or continue to deteriorate.
It is hoped that the American side will have an objective and correct understanding of China, let go of arrogance and prejudices, stop acting like a preacher and return to rational and pragmatic Chinese policies, Wang said.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry then described a so-called list of wrongdoing and a list of key individual cases of concern to China.
The demands included revoking sanctions against Chinese leaders, stopping the suppression of Chinese companies, and stopping the harassment of Chinese students abroad.
Beijing also called on the United States to drop Ms. Meng’s extradition and remove the registration of Chinese media as foreign agents. He also mentions the harassment of Chinese embassies and consulates.
The latest meeting highlighted growing divisions between the United States and China.
This widening rift poses challenges for the Morrison government as it joins with Japan and other U.S. allies to repel Beijing’s territorial incursions into the South China Sea and East China Sea and intensify criticism of its human rights record.
