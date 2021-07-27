Buhari arrives in London for summit, talks to Boris Johnson





President Muhammadu Buhari is now in London, UK (UK), where he will participate in the Global Education Summit on Global Partnership for Education (GPE) funding 2021 to 2025. The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that the president’s plane arrived at Stansted International Airport in London at around 11:20 p.m. local time. NAN also reports that an earlier statement by the president’s spokesperson Femi Adesina said the summit would be co-hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta. According to him, the summit will bring together heads of state and government as well as officials and young leaders, and will provide a platform for partners to chart the way forward to transform education systems through the exchange of good practices. . It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to commit over 5 years to support the work of the GPE to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories. Summit deliberations will focus on: The Power of Education A Conversation Among Global Champions; Transforming girls’ education; Financing for impact and recovery; What now? The priorities for transforming education in the next five years, among others, said Mr. Adesina. He said the Nigerian leader would also hold a bilateral meeting with the British prime minister. After the summit, Mr Adesina said, Mr Buhari will spend a few days to meet a scheduled medical appointment. He must come back by second week of August 2021, the president’s spokesperson said. (NAA) Support PREMIUM TIMES integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism is expensive. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For free and ongoing access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble enterprise. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you help maintain relevant journalism and keep it free and accessible to everyone. Make a donation TEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/475921-buhari-arrives-london-for-summit-holds-talks-with-boris-johnson.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos