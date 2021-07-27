Analysis: January 6 committee opening is crucial chance to correct Trump’s lies





Not only does it probe one of the darkest episodes in American history, but – examining the incitement and attacks on democracy on this terrible day – it will serve as a real-time counterpoint as Republicans pro-Donald Trump whitewash history to excuse their demagogic leader.

Examining Trump’s behavior after losing the November election and then claiming massive fraud, investigators will later likely draw a direct line between the former president’s misdeeds and the shocking assault on the U.S. Capitol. The committee’s work is all the more vital as the dangerous wave of insurgency and lies that helped spark the dismissal of Congress has only intensified since the former president left Washington and left Washington. set the goal of destroying democracy from the outside.

The committee will represent the most formal and radical effort to date to uncover what happened behind the scenes of the White House, in Trump’s campaign, and by violent elements of his supporters before their march on the Congress. He is also likely to examine the failings in politics and security that allowed the crowds to enter the Capitol. And it can offer recommendations on how to avoid such unheard-of scenes in the future – should the nation stand on the brink of political disaster again.

The fact that Tuesday’s first hearing begins more than six months after the Jan.6 mob attack underscores how the GOP’s continued loyalty to Trump has distorted normal constitutional customs of accountability and will certainly diminish its impact.

But the panel will move forward, with seven Democrats and two Republicans, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who were nominated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – and may well be. sacrificing their political career denouncing Trump’s threat to democracy and the Constitution.

GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calls the committee a kangaroo tribunal designed to harm the ex-president. He withdrew his five picks for the committee after Pelosi rejected two, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, which amplified Trump’s claims that the last election was fraudulent. Jordan has been a leading figure in trying to blame Pelosi for the sacking of Congress – for security breaches – rather than Trump.

Acting on Trump’s demands, McCarthy actually helped sabotage a genuine earlier independent commission formed under a bipartisan deal in the House. And after initially saying Trump was responsible for the red hat hordes that stormed Congress, McCarthy made the ex-president the anchor of his midterm election campaign.

A historic record

After months of right-wing propaganda and disinformation about the Jan.6 assault, the committee has the opportunity to set the record straight and set a historic record, even though Trump supporters are certain to reject the truth.

Testimonies from police officers, lawmakers and others who fled the crowds that day recreate the horror of those times when it seemed America’s democratic traditions were in grave danger.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who sits on the Jan. 6 panel, said on Monday that testimony from DC and Capitol police officers would push back the GOP’s attempts to rewrite history and describe what it is. was that “to be in the front line for courageous police officers.” The committee is expected to see previously unseen videos from January 6 that include foul language.

What really happened is still shocking.

A sitting U.S. president refused to accept his solid defeat in a presidential election, threw a web of malicious lies about a fraud that didn’t happen, and called a crowd in Washington. Then he incited them to more lies, told them to “fight like hell” before marching on Congress to block the certification of his successor’s electoral victory.

It was, to all intents and purposes, an attempted coup and made the United States look more like a failed state in the hands of a vengeful dictator trying to cling to power rather than the global guarantor of democracy and peaceful transfers of power that he has imposed himself to be.

The atmosphere around the committee would be less tense if Trump’s threat to core American democratic values ​​had faded – as many hoped – when he stepped down from office on January 20. But the ex-president has only intensified his claims that the elections were stolen. , convincing millions of his supporters that America’s democracy is corrupt.

His increasingly extreme behavior carries the possibility that the January 6 violence may not be the end of it. In Arizona on Saturday for example, Trump spat lie after lie about the election and warned that the midterms in 2022 and the presidential race in 2024 would also be corrupted if a supposed plot against him was not exposed.

If anything, his speech was more inspiring than the one he gave on the Ellipse in Washington on January 6 that led to the insurgency.

“It was a scam, the biggest crime in history, and we have to hold these people accountable,” Trump said during his visit to Grand Canyon State, where GOP state senators are conducting a mock vote audit in key Maricopa County based on his lies about the fraudulent ballots.

In another example of inciting the Trump world, the former national security adviser to ex-President Michael Flynn, a former general, made a “joke” about someone’s assassination in Washington when he was presented with an automatic rifle at an event earlier this month. .

In view of the events of January 6, his humor was in very bad taste.

Feud between Pelosi and McCarthy could undermine investigation findings

When Pelosi vetoed Banks and Jordan’s spots on the committee last week, many Beltway pundits suggested she had made a serious political mistake and allowed McCarthy to claim her motives were purely partisan.

In the narrowest sense, this may be true. And it is almost impossible to find a precedent for a speaker to dismiss members of a committee chosen by a rival party leader.

But the unique context of the January 6 uprising also provides an unprecedented backdrop. And as the committee opens up, its strategy seems less risky. McCarthy, for example, will not have the ability to monitor events in the courtroom or have allies on Trump’s side to push back damaging television testimony.

The select committee, which has the power to subpoena, will have the ability to uncover weeks of damaging evidence that further sully Trump’s legacy and could raise the price for Republicans backing him. Pelosi hinted at how his political strategy would play out in a statement from his press office on Monday.

“This week, the Republicans in the House prove once again that they are on the side of the insurgents, and not of our police,” the statement said.

Cheney and Kinzinger’s willingness to join the committee, meanwhile, will at least allow Pelosi to pretend the panel is bipartisan. McCarthy has lashed out at the two rebel GOP lawmakers whose defection underscores how large sections of the House Republican Party have abandoned democracy in a way that would shock the GOP’s most revered former leaders.

He called Cheney, one of the House’s most staunch conservatives, and Kinzinger, an Iraq war veteran, “Pelosi Republicans.” Cheney replied that the new name was “quite childish” – a comment echoed by his colleague from Illinois.

“It’s childish. We’re doing great things right now. We’re getting the answers to the worst attack on Capitol Hill since the War of 1812,” Kinzinger said Monday. He added that he would be open to hearing testimony from his fellow Republican House members – like Jordan – on their role on January 6.

“I want to know where the facts are leading, and if that includes members who played a role in the organization or who they knew or who tried to cover themselves up. This is important,” Kinzinger said.

Highlighting how the House GOP split on Jan.6 – and radical society McCarthy maintains by opposing an investigation – four pro-Trump members will counter-schedule the committee’s opening on Tuesday.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar will highlight what they say is the plight of the January 6 “prisoners”. Such terminology, referring to criminal suspects being held as part of a judicial inquiry into their alleged role in the riot, underscores the extreme path the GOP has taken to support Trump.

The contrast between the two events could undermine Republican claims to always be the party of public order, justice and police support. This could be noted by suburban voters who deserted Trump’s cause and cost him the election. But it is unlikely that it will cost the ex-president his almost mystical connection with his supporters – which could convince him to pursue another presidential race in 2024.

After all, if two indictments and the truth about an election that wasn’t stolen haven’t come out, it’s unlikely that a select committee appointed by Pelosi will – important as it is without a doubt. .

