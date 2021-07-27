Indonesia’s COVID-19 crisis to test commitment to fiscal discipline

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) – The worsening COVID-19 crisis in Indonesia puts pressure on the government to increase spending and widen the budget deficit, even as rating agencies warn any slackening The country’s hard-won fiscal discipline could bode ill for its credit ratings.

The fourth most populous country in the world has the second highest death toll and pandemic cases in Asia and a slow vaccination schedule means it is ill-prepared to reopen at the same rate as other countries.

This has increased the vulnerabilities of an economy that has been hit hard by capital flight and financial crises in the past.

However, there is now growing political pressure to deal with growing economic difficulties with the chairman of parliament’s influential budget committee calling for legislative changes to allow for larger budget deficits in 2023. read more

“The law still allows it, so we have to aim for 5% (of GDP) in 2022. If we go for 4.5%, the economy will not improve,” Said Abdullah told Reuters in an interview. The government is currently forecasting a deficit range of 4.51% to 4.85% for 2022.

By law, Indonesia has an annual budget deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP, but this was removed from 2020 to 2022 to make way for pandemic relief measures and is expected to be removed again for 2023 in under Abdullah’s proposal.

“We cannot just abandon welfare programs even after COVID is gone. People will not be ready.”

President Joko Widodo on Sunday extended mobility restrictions to control the spread of the virus until at least August 2, although restrictions have been relaxed for some small businesses. The wider borders have been in place since early July.

Already, S&P, Moody’s and Fitch have said the growing COVID-19 crisis has increased risks to credit conditions and could force the government to increase spending to protect the poor as tax revenues suffer.

The three agencies give Indonesia the second lowest rating in the investment category. While Fitch and Moody’s have ratings of a “stable” outlook, S & P’s outlook is “negative”, indicating that the next step could be a downgrade.

The government has increased its relief budget to more than $ 51 billion, extending cash transfers, electricity rebates and tax breaks. It also reduced its GDP growth outlook for 2021 to 3.7% -4.5%, from 4.5% -5.3%.

Last year’s 6.1% deficit was already the largest in decades, and although the country’s debt to GDP ratio is comparatively lower than other emerging markets, its tax levies are among the lowest Asia-Pacific region and debt-to-income interest payments are high.

While Abdullah agreed the government should aim for tighter fiscal discipline, he said he would be willing to support a waiver to allow the deficit to rise above 3% in 2023.

“Parliament and government can decide … but we must not play with this. It must be calculated carefully. I will only tolerate if it is 3% more” and not more than 4%, he said. he declares.

TEST LIMITS

To be sure, the government, which has greater influence in determining policy, has said it will stick to existing proposals and maintain deficit targets.

Last week, Luky Alfirman, head of the finance ministry’s debt office, said he believed the nation could get the coronavirus under control soon, allowing authorities to stick to their budget plans.

Yet rating agencies are forecasting a larger budget deficit than the government’s 5.7% projection for this year.

Fitch also noted that the central bank may need to finance the budget deficit, which could affect market sentiment, policy credibility and sovereign ratings.

The Bank of Indonesia (BI) bought government bonds directly last year while waiving interest payments, an unorthodox move that Governor Perry Warjiyo says will not be repeated.

However, Nomura analysts expect central bank support in the bond market to be needed again. This would add downward pressure on the rupee, which is already vulnerable to the risks of a tightening of US monetary policy.

For now, bond investors aren’t too worried, with 10-year benchmark yields hitting 5-month lows this month, mainly thanks to a government decision to reduce the remainder of the issuance target. bond of the year.

“While the spending and income outlook remains uncertain … with the pandemic far from under control, the risk of an uncontrolled fiscal slippage remains low,” said Desmond Fu, portfolio analyst at Western Asset Management, an investment manager specialist from Franklin Templeton.

Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sam Holmes

