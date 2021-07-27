Saudi FM due today amid efforts to restore ties





ISLAMABAD:

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud is due to arrive here on Tuesday as part of efforts by the two sides to restore divisive relations on some issues in recent years.

The Saudi foreign minister’s visit follows a trip Prime Minister Imran Khan took in May after months of apparent hiccups in their relationship.

The two countries have had divergent views on some issues, including a change in Arab countries’ policies towards Israel as well as their desired lack of support on the Kashmir dispute after India revoked its special status. in August 2019.

The differences at one point deepened to such an extent that the Pakistani government repaid a $ 3 billion loan that Saudi Arabia gave to the ruling PTI as part of its efforts to shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves. from the country.

Saudi Arabia has long-standing ties with Pakistan and has often bailed out Islamabad at crucial times. Previously, she never looked for loan repayment. In fact, in most cases, he converted the loans into grants. But this time, Pakistan had to return the money earlier than expected, marking a marked departure from past practice.

Nonetheless, the relationship got back on track after Prime Minister Imran paid a visit in May where Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman himself went to the airport to receive him. The easing of tensions apparently attributed to behind-the-scenes efforts and dynamic regional and international changes following the victory of US President Joe Biden, who on the one hand sought to hold the Saudi Crown Prince responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and at the same time pushed for the resumption of the Iran nuclear deal much to Riyadh’s dismay.

In addition to resetting bilateral ties, one of the goals of the Saudi foreign minister’s visit is to explore options for the Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan, official sources told The Express Tribune.

A foreign ministry statement said the Saudi foreign minister would be accompanied by a delegation made up of senior Saudi government officials.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will exchange views on all bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues. The Saudi foreign minister will also appeal to other dignitaries during the visit.

“The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister is of particular significance in the context of Prime Minister Imran’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021. It will provide a timely opportunity to review the progress of bilateral cooperation in accordance with the vision of leaders of both countries. country ”, we read in the press release of FO.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic brotherly relations, deeply rooted in common faith, shared history and mutual support.

“The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and has always supported the cause of Kashmir. Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship that serve to deepen and broaden the relationship in a myriad of dimensions.

The Saudi foreign minister’s visit will strengthen the positive momentum of high-level exchanges and deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, the statement added.

