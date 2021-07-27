Lawyers for Sidney Powell and Kraken say they shouldn’t be penalized because Trump also claimed it was election fraud





Top line

Lawyer for far-right lawyer Sidney Powell and other attorneys in a Michigan post-election case alleging fraud said Monday former President Donald Trumps claims election fraud should prevent lawyers from be sanctioned in the case, arguing that the president alleged a widespread election fraud made their own false evidence more legitimate.

Lawyer Sidney Powell gives a press conference to the Republican National Committee in November 19, 2020.

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Highlights

In a new court case in response to a request for right-wing lawyers to be sanctioned, attorney attorneys Donald Campbell used Trump’s election fraud allegations to fight back the argument that lawyers should be penalized for failing to not having done their due diligence to ensure their affidavits supposedly demonstrating widespread electoral fraud were factually accurate.

Lawyers aren’t the only ones who view the affidavits as evidence of serious fraud, Campbell argued, saying members of two branches of government, including then-President Trump, also insisted that there had been massive electoral fraud.

Millions of Americans believed the allegations of electoral fraud and believed their president would not intentionally mislead them, Campbell said, suggesting that any alleged failure by Powell and other lawyers to verify their evidence of electoral fraud was due to a confirmation bias since high-level people like Trump accepted their claims.

Campbell defended the lawsuits alleged fraud evidence which the judge in the case criticized as being fantastic and based on hearsay levels claiming that pro-Trump lawyers have, in fact, verified the affidavits and assessed their veracity and their legal significance despite the allegations they did not make.

The lawyer also argued that the court lacks the power to sanction pro-Trump lawyers under various court proceedings that govern when monetary penalties can be imposed.

Crucial quote

Of course, lawyers must look beyond their prejudices and political beliefs and view the evidence with a level of professional skepticism. But no one is immune to confirmation bias, Campbell wrote. The lawyers did not only have suspicions based solely on their own beliefs. They had proof that those who worked at the highest levels of the United States government shared their suspicions. This context makes this case exceptional and it is a reason for the Court to reject the requests for sanctions of their defendants and interveners.

What to watch out for

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker has asked trial participants to submit any additional briefs by Monday, and is expected to rule on sanctioning pro-Trump lawyers soon. Powell and the other lawyers have asked the court to hold an additional hearing before the judge rules on the penalties, but Parker has yet to say whether Shell will honor that request. While it is not yet clear what form the sanctions would take, City of Detroit lawyer David Fink has asked lawyers to reimburse taxpayers for the extraordinary cost of the trial, as well as Parker to send the case back to the judge. in chief of the East. District of Michigan to decide that lawyers are no longer licensed to practice in that district. Any sanction should be strong and meaningful enough to deter future misconduct, Fink said at a recent hearing in the sanctions case.

Key context

The Michigan lawsuit was one of four state battlefield lawsuits Powell filed in the wake of the election seeking to overturn their election over alleged fraud, a legal strategy she dubbed[ing] the Kraken after the 1981 film Clash of the Titans. However, lawsuits failed in all states, with Parker overturning the Michigan case saying it was based only on speculation and conjecture. Michigan officials then called for Powell and the other attorneys to be sanctioned for their frivolous and erroneous lawsuit, arguing it was brought in bad faith. In addition to Michigan’s sanctions effort, Powell and his co-counsel also face a separate effort by Michigan officials to get them removed from the bar, among other potential consequences.

