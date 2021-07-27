Chinese cyber-crackdown attacks Didi carpooling app

Didi, which describes itself as the world’s largest mobility technology platform, was among 30 internet companies in China that were ordered to conduct a self-inspection in April for possible rule violations. Chinese antimonopolies. It was seen as a continued crackdown on tech companies and their prominent founders that began when Alipays Hong Kong’s listing was canceled at the last minute last November, causing Jack Mas to retire. Since then, e-commerce giant Pinduoduos Colin Huang, Bytedances Zhang Yiming and major real estate groups Soho Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin have also abruptly announced their retirement. It seems that even the patriotic credentials of Lenovo founder Liu Chuanzhi, whose daughter left Goldman Sachs to become president of Didis, could not save the company from Beijing’s wrath. To get its message across, the Communist Party has also successfully formed public opinion against Didi by alleging that the data it has collected on its clients could fall into the hands of the US government and pose a threat to the national security of Didi. China. As a result, social media posts calling Didi and his management anti-national immediately went viral.

“Without cybersecurity, there is no national security. Without computer applications, there is no modernization,” Xi Jinping, Chinese president, said at the first meeting of a cybersecurity steering group in 2014, the month when China’s cyberspace agency ordered China’s largest ridesharing app to be removed from app stores just four days after its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The listing was the highest for a Chinese company since Alibabas in 2014.

In the span of nine years, Didi has harnessed all the competitive advantages that China offers its tech giants, such as the unhindered freedom to collect and use personal data, lax law enforcement, unlimited investor cash and no serious competition. He had swallowed up the operations of Ubers China as well as those of several domestic competitors with the blessing of the government. With a 90 percent market share, many thought Didi was too big to fail and the word Didi had even become a familiar taxi substitute. Although the laws on cybersecurity and national intelligence were passed in 2017 as the trade war between the United States and China erupted, the anti-monopoly law has so far been the main weapon chosen by Beijing to tame technology companies and its leading founders. It may not be a coincidence that the new data security law which classifies transport data as a sensitive category comes into force in September. The upcoming Personal Information Protection Act will contain detailed regulations on cross-border data transfers. Together, they will provide Beijing with many tools as it seeks to protect its new data on national treasures.

Didi won’t be the last company to undergo a cybersecurity review. On July 10, the State Internet Information Office released draft guidelines on “Network Security Review Measures,” which will subject every tech company with personal data of more than one million users to a review. cybersecurity before gaining access to foreign capital markets. The umbilical cord that connects two of the world’s largest technology ecosystems and venture capital markets will be reduced to a fragile thread. In the opposite direction, the United States has also gradually stepped up its surveillance of Chinese companies for reasons of national security. the wealth of more than 240 Chinese companies still listed on the US stock exchanges is at stake as the two countries accelerate their financial decoupling.

Didi now faces a plethora of investor class actions in the United States. Future investors will hesitate to support Chinese startups if an American listing to unlock the valuation becomes unlikely. If it is still too early to call the winners of this showdown, the stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore could take advantage. Last year’s highly successful announcement by Chinese semiconductor company SMIC on the new STAR exchange offers a clue to Beijing’s vision for its capital markets. The stock rose 245% within five days of listing. The message to Chinese data-centric companies is clear. Stay closer to home if you want to thrive. An editorial by the British Communist Party spokesperson even made it clear last week: “No Internet giant is allowed to become a super database with more personal data on the Chinese people than the country. China has also paved the way for reciprocal actions against foreign companies operating in China to anticipate discriminatory actions against Chinese companies abroad through its Foreign Investment Law and Sanctions Law. Anti-alien Regardless of how the Didi episode unfolds, it certainly looks like geopolitics has secured a permanent seat on the boards of tech companies.

Santosh Pai is a corporate lawyer and an honorary member of the Institute of Chinese Studies.