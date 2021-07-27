Good Morning Britain guest John Stapleton lashes out at Boris Johnson for police treatment





John Stapleton has denounced Boris Johnson’s government for the failure to raise police salaries as part of its new crime-fighting plans. The GMTV veteran made an appearance on Good Morning Britain and spoke alongside reporter Andrew Pierce with presenters Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd. They discussed reports of an increase in attacks on police officers over the past year and the lack of salary increases for police officers despite the difficult times of the pandemic. Susanna noted the Federation of Police fury that many police officers are not being rewarded for having to enforce a confusing set of coronavirus rules amid Boris Johnson’s crime plan by putting more emphasis on emphasis on victims who have appointed police officers to consult.





(Image: ITV)

John replied: They don’t get anything. Nothing at all. You are absolutely right, throughout the pandemic they have had to implement legislation which has continually changed – confusing rather than not – throughout the pandemic on the streets of England and Wales in the case of the police. And as the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire says, they are increasingly under attack. Physically assaulted, verbally assaulted about their ethnicity, their religion, it’s just outrageous.





(Image: ITV)

John noted that on average around 50 agents per day were currently under attack and were now not receiving any rewards for their actions in the pandemic. The plan that this government has proposed today, forgive me for being cynical, but I am afraid to treat statements like this from the Prime Minister these days with more than a touch of salt, ”he said. noted John. Remember what he said about welfare. On the very day he was appointed Prime Minister, he said I had a welfare plan to fix the problem once and for all.





(Image: Getty Images)

Susanna then asked: Where is it? We haven’t even seen the plan, John noted, so when they make announcements like this about each zone being allocated its own copper and so on. I’m afraid to be a little cynical and take it with a pinch of salt because remember that it is the government that has in fact cut 22,000 police officers over the past two years and 18,000 employees. So it’s no wonder the police are fighting. * Good Morning Britain airs weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on ITV with episodes aired on ITV Hub.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/good-morning-britain-guest-john-24623346 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos