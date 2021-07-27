Michael C. Bender’s “delicate dance” from his new Donald Trump bestseller





Michael C. Bender

After more than 150 interviews, a month’s sabbatical from his job at the Wall Street Journal, and pandemic upheavals in his professional and family life, journalist Michael C. Benders’ debut book (not to be confused with Mike Bender, golf instructor in Florida) has been prepared for publication.

While you might think it would just be a printing and shipping process when it’s ready, releasing a book is a tricky dance, especially in the case from Benders’ book, Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, as a glut of 45-related books was also in the works and was shy about their release dates.

I knew (Michael) Wolff was doing a book. I knew my colleague and friend Phil Rucker was writing a second book with Carol Leonnig. (Bob) Woodward has a book coming out at some point, said Bender, the White House senior reporter for the Journal. Competing with TV personalities, Pulitzer Prize winners and bestselling authors, I just knew I had to work overtime to even get noticed.

Traditionally, political books tease content by revealing a scoop or two in the week leading up to the standard Tuesday publication date. Bender and his editor decided to kick off the process in six weeks, with information that Sean Hannity wrote a 60-second TV commercial (which the Fox host denies) that aired in the final days of Donald Trump’s campaign. .

This was followed by more revelations, like the time Trump told his then chief of staff John Kelly that Hitler had done a lot of good things.

Bender looked a little stunned the day his books came out, July 13.

The day started with “CBS This Morning”. Gayle King comes to the green room several times to tell me how much she loves the book. He’s stuffed with post-it notes. She wants to talk about a thousand things. I’m like fucking shit, he remembers. Being interviewed by PBS’s TMZ and Judy Woodruff on the same day was a little disorienting, but fun.

He also rejoiced in the support of his large family.

To see how excited they were, one of my sisters said he felt like another baby was born in the family, said Bender, who has six sisters and is married to Ashley Parker, head of the Washington Post bureau at the White House, with whom he has two daughters.

When asked to comment on the labor pains of his task, he objected. As much as I want to agree with you, I have a mortal fear of all my sisters and my wife. I know better than to make this comparison.

Bender said his original plan was to write about the Trumps 2020 campaign.

I agreed to write the book, thinking I would cover this re-election campaign. But I spent most of the year either covering impeachment or COVID or race riots that were mismanaged on a daily basis in the White House, he said. The job was at the White House. I was not in the country.

Believing the election was over, Bender would be taking time off from his day job in mid-November and working from his home about a mile from Capitol Hill when the Jan.6 insurgency began. The epilogue of his books chronicles his interview in mid-March (one of the two) with the former president of Mar-A-Lago.

While the book is a shock block with on-the-fly coverage of the campaign and activities of the Oval Office, some of its more interesting pages describe the so-called Front Row Joes, a group of literal travel companions, whose most braved the snow, heat, and rain more than 50 times to be on the front lines to attend rallies throughout Trump’s presidential campaign.

Since Bender also attended these gatherings, he got to know the group, giving readers a glimpse into the state of mind of those who have followed Trump so enthusiastically.

During his 22 years rising through the ranks of journalistic success, Bender spent some of that time in Florida, first covering Martin County for the Palm Beach Post before being sent to cover politics in Tallahassee. It would move on to the Tampa Bay Times, then Bloomberg News, eventually moving to their Washington office. He joined the Wall Street Journal in 2016 and, during that time, has written 1,100 articles on Trump.

Benders’ experience in Florida included Senator Rick Scotts running for governor in 2010, which he said was a good look at his post-Trump coverage.

These guys couldn’t be more different, they are the same kind of political message, but totally different messengers, he said. It was kind of the same in that they were a couple of wealthy guys who never held government office.

In the five-and-a-half-page thank you books, Bender pays homage to some of the greats of political writing past and present in Florida, including Dara Kam, Brian Crowley, SV Date, Adam Smith, Tia Mitchell, Mary Ellen Klas, Marc Caputo and Joe Follick.

Frankly We Won This Election, a quote from Trump’s speech delivered in the wee hours of Election Day, is now No.3 on the New York Times bestseller list for non-fiction.

