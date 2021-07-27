Resolve OBC Reservation Issue In AIQ In Medical Seats As Top Priority Soon, Prime Minister Modi Says





This was passed on to Education and Health Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya and others



In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered that the issue of reserving for other backward classes (OBCs) in the All India Quota (AIQ) in medical seats in medical schools managed by the state government is resolved promptly and out of court by the various departments involved. This was conveyed to the Ministers of Education and Health Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya and to the secretaries of their ministries as well as to senior officials of the Ministries of Law and Social Justice at a meeting chaired by Mr. Modi Monday evening. Under current conditions, 15% of undergraduate places and 50% of postgraduate places in state government medical schools are allocated to a quota for all of India. For admission, the listed castes and tribes have reservations within this quota, but there is no reservation for OBCs. Prime Minister Modi wants this long-standing demand by OBC students to be resolved quickly, even as several cases have been pending in different courts across the country for many years now, an informed government official said. Of the reunion. At the same meeting, Mr. Modi also called on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to implement reservations for economically weaker sections (SAPs) in the field of medical education. He also asked the ministry to review the status of the implementation of SAP quotas in various medical education institutions. The meeting and the urgency over resolving the CBO quota issue comes even as the Center told Madras High Court on Monday that the government would resolve the issue within weeks. The court heard a contempt of court motion brought by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in which the party pointed out that there was a delay in the execution of the courts’ earlier order that the quota be implemented during the academic year 2021-2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/resolve-issue-of-obc-reservation-in-aiq-in-medical-seats-on-top-priority-soon-says-pm-modi/article35553654.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos