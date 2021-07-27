Jokowi: Covid-19 pandemic is testing Indonesian nation in all areas





TRIBUNNEWS.COM. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that currently the Indonesian nation has to bear a heavy burden due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government continues to work to overcome the health and economic problems caused by the pandemic. “Currently, we have to bear a heavy burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have to fight to overcome health problems and economic problems,” Jokowi said at the XVII Campus Convention and the XXIII Meeting annual Indonesian Chancellors’ Forum 2021 held virtually held on Tuesday (7/27). / 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic, the president said, tested the resilience of the Indonesian nation in all areas, to what extent it could survive. Including in the field of education, which must endure amid the restrictions of interaction and physical encounters. Read also : Mahfud MD and Said Aqil Siradj discuss provocations to overthrow president over reason for Covid-19 “We must fight to free the Indonesian people from the threat of Covid-19, but there will surely be many innovative measures that will have emerged because of this pandemic. We must develop it further, we will continue after the pandemic ”, he said. The President added that the Covid-19 pandemic is a series of disruptions – adding to the disruption that had previously been triggered by Industrial Revolution 4.0. Changes in the socio-cultural landscape, changes in the economic landscape, changes in the political landscape have undergone great changes as a result of industrial revolution 4.0. “Cloud computing technology, IoT artificial intelligence, big data analytics, advanced robotics, virtual reality have brought about changes in all areas, in all areas,” Jokowi said.

