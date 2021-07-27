Trump supporters want Biden to fail, even if it costs American lives | Jackson





The political division in this country is becoming more and more threatening, even as the crises we face, exemplified by the fires raging in the West and the resurgence of the COVID variant across the country, become more and more destructive. .

With Congress and voters divided, the mainstream media continues to urge bipartisan cooperation to move forward. But that assumes that both parties have a good faith interest in moving forward. The simple reality is that Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are fueling rebellion, not cooperation.

Trump continues to deny losing the 2020 election. Republicans across the country are reinforcing his big lie with outright brazen efforts to spread rumors of fraud, even as Republican state election officials, Republican judges and Trump’s own attorney general have all denounced the fraud allegations as false.

Now in states with Republican legislatures, Trump supporters are passing bills to strip election officials of their authority and to sponsor partisan vote audits, but, like in Texas, only in counties Trump lost, arguing that it is not necessary counties that he won. They are pushing a set of restrictive election laws designed to make voting more difficult and often targeted specifically at African Americans, Latinos, and young people who voted against Trump by wide margins.

The result is to fuel extremist anger against American democracy. When masses of people believe the lie that the election was stolen, they question the outcome of any election where their candidate loses. If they think democracy is rigged, the likelihood of them turning to rebellion and violence increases as we saw on January 6 when the Trump supporter ransacked Capitol Hill.

Trump supporters in Congress refuse even to support an independent investigation into this horror. Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission. Now they are looking to sabotage the House’s special investigation. They just don’t want an honest investigation that details Trump’s responsibility for the riot that sought to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results. They do not want to expose the complicity of Republican agents in organizing the crowd and the complicity of Republican lawmakers in the maintenance of insurrectionary anger.

Trump supporters want Biden to fail, even if it costs American lives. They have worked to discredit U.S. public health officials, to support resistance to sensible measures like wearing a mask, and now to spread the rumors and lies that have helped fuel resistance to the vaccine. The direct result is that the new variant is increasing among the unvaccinated across the country, with the death toll in the United States rising once again. Even a pandemic that threatens us all could not get them to unite to support responsible action.

Their aim to defeat Biden led Congress Republicans to vote en bloc against the bailout that was vital to helping the economy recover and providing a lifeline for millions of displaced people when the pandemic forced the shutting down much of the economy.

Likewise, even as extreme weather conditions ravage communities across the country, Trump supporters are hampering measures to address the real and current danger of climate change. The price of any Republican support for the infrastructure bill was to remove virtually all measures to accelerate the transition to renewables, while blocking any tax increases on the rich and on businesses to help pay for rebuilding the country. country. Now Republicans in the Senate appear determined to vote en bloc against the child tax credit that helps families with children, against universal pre-K, against child care support, against paid family leave, against extending health insurance to cover dental and eye care.

Trump has brought his supporters closer to sedition than to bipartisan cooperation. They are spreading the big lie about the election and seeking to limit the right to vote. They are fueling fears about the vaccine and undermining public health efforts during a pandemic. They oppose efforts to help families as the economy reopens and begins to recover. They oppose perversely, even in the early stages of tackling climate change.

The costliest war in American history has been the Civil War, which erupted when the South seceded to protect the spread of slavery to new states joining the Union. Now Trump is fanning the flames of revolt among the minority of Americans who support him. As the economy is barely starting to recover, climate change and the pandemic threaten us, entrenched racial disparities divide us, it is time for the majority to act so as not to allow an excited minority and intimidated elected officials. to get in the way.

Send letters to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2021/7/26/22595033/donald-trump-polarized-politics-jesse-jackson-divided-america The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

