It turns out to be the contents of the cabin of President Joko Widodo’s official car





Otosia.com – What do you think of the official car used by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), too luxurious and sophisticated? It turns out that this assumption is not entirely true. The contents of the cabin of President Jokowi’s official car are apparently the same as that of most private cars. This was revealed in the video uploaded by Indosiar on Saturday (24/7/2021). Around this time, Jokowi went to the Villa Duta pharmacy in Bogor to find and check the availability of vitamins and drugs for COVID-19. 1 of 3 pages Jokowi didn’t find what he was looking for. He immediately called Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the Indonesian Minister of Health (Menkes) to inquire about the scarcity. Here is the contents of the cabin auto Jokowi’s office is clearly visible. Looks like a brown jacket hanging from theto hang upcar on the right side of the second row passenger seat. You may also see eucalyptus oil and hand sanitizer on theCup holderofarmrest captain’s seat. The last is a bottle of drinking water onCup holdersecond row on the right door. 2 of 3 pages For your information, the car used by the Indonesian head of state is the Toyota Alphard G. The luxury minivan is Toyota’s highest caste all-wheel drive. For 2021 Alphard G obtainsimprovementofAdaptive cruise control(ACC) which can now be activated from a speed of 0km / h. the restdoublesunroof, the heated second row seats, 360-degree camera and 2,500cc four-cylinder engine remain the same. 3 of 3 pages The difference between Alphard G and X and Q is in the interior. Alphard X still uses velor for the seats auto, manual front seat, not yetcaptain’s seatprime on the second line and not yetsunroof. While the Alphard Q has a black interior andcaptain’s seatwhich is more complete because there is a seat cooler. The special Alphard Q engine uses a 3,500 cc V6.

