PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee present Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday greetings





Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray turned 61 today. Bombay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several chief ministers today wished the 61st birthday of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. “Birthday greetings to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted, tagging the official ID of the Chief Minister’s office. Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2021 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Thackeray on Twitter and said she was praying for his welfare. “I wish Uddhav Thackeray a very happy birthday! I pray for your health and well-being, always,” she wrote. I wish Uddhav Thackeray a very happy birthday! Pray for your health and well-being, always. Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2021 Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, also conveyed his wishes to Thackeray on the microblogging site. “Sincere greetings to Maharashtra Chief Minister Sri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I wish him a long and healthy life ahead,” Sarma wrote. Best regards to Maharashtra CM Sri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I wish him a long and healthy life to come. @OfficeofUT@CMOMahashtra Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 27, 2021 Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, wrote in a tweet: “I wish Sh. Uddhav Thackeray ji good health and long life on his birthday. May the Almighty bless him abundantly. Wishing Sh. Uddhav Thackeray ji good health and long life on his birthday. May the Almighty bless him abundantly.@OfficeofUT Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 27, 2021 The official Twitter account of the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai also expressed their wishes on the occasion. The tweet read: “We send our best wishes to Hon’ble @CMOMahashtra UddhavThackeray on his 61st birthday today.” The tweet also paid tribute to those affected by the rain and flooding in parts of the state. “We also take this moment to extend our condolences to all those affected by the flooding in Maharashtra and to congratulate all those involved in the emergency response.” We send our best wishes to Hon’ble @CMOMahashtra#UddhavThackeray on the occasion of his 61st birthday today. We also take this moment to extend our condolences to all those affected by the floods in Maharashtra and to congratulate all those involved in the emergency response.@OfficeofUT United Kingdom in Bombay ???????????????? (@UKinMumbai) July 27, 2021 Uddhav Thackeray is the son of the founder of Shiv Sena, Bal Thackeray. He has been Chief Minister of Maharashtra since November 2019.

