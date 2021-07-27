Police arrest and search powers bolstered by Boris Johnson crackdown

Police stop and search powers should be continuously strengthened as part of Boris Johnson’s new strategy to fight crime.

The Prime Minister will use his first day out of solitary confinement after coming into contact with a positive Covid case to detail the new crime plan.

It includes a permanent relaxation of the conditions for using the section 60 stop and search powers – under which officers can search someone without reasonable cause in an area where severe violence is expected.

The plan will reverse limits previously imposed by Theresa May during her tenure as Home Secretary and follows a nationwide pilot that reduced the level of clearance needed to impose a Section 60 ordinance and lowered the degree of certainty required.

But Mr Johnson’s announcement comes as the President of the Police Federation prepares to deliver a letter to Downing Street exposing officers’ anger at the pay freeze and objections to the way the plan was announced .

The body, which represents more than 130,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector, last week passed a motion of censure against Interior Minister Priti Patel over salaries.

Officers earning over 24,000 are subject to a pay freeze this year, with NHS staff receiving 3%, and firefighters and local officials getting 1.5%.







(Image: PA)



Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s reforms for England and Wales will also see the extension of a pilot project announced earlier this year that involves burglars and thieves being forced to carry GPS beacons to their release from prison.

The strategy will also test the use of alcohol labels that detect alcohol in the wearer’s sweat on Wales prison leavers with the aim of reducing alcohol-related crime.

There are also plans to create rankings for Force 101 and Force 999 call response times, a national online platform for the public to contact police and ramp up efforts against county drug gangs.

Yet Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has rejected the Prime Minister’s pledge to provide victims of crime with an appointed officer to call them about their case, as a ridiculous gimmick.

Ms Patel, writing in the Daily Mail, added that unpaid street and open space cleaning work will be reintroduced as the public wants justice and criminals pay the price for their crimes.







(Image: Matt Jarram)



The plans also include a $ 17 million package to persuade young people who go to the emergency room with a stab or have contact with the police to stay away from violence.

But Iryna Pona, policy manager at the Childrens Society charity, said the intervention should take place long before young people end up in hospital.

She added: Better safe than sorry. We need to help young people long before they are rushed into A&E to fight for their lives.

We want to see a long-term plan to invest in helping children early at the first sign that they are likely to be treated.

Limited short-term resources do not go far enough to provide the needed solutions across the country.

Targeted aid for youth and families and universal services like youth clubs have suffered devastating budget cuts throughout the past decade.

Greater investment in early intervention must be a key element of a coherent national strategy defining the government’s approach to tackling the criminal exploitation of children.

The unveiling follows GMP’s racial equality report, which was released this morning (July 27), and highlighted “worrying” numbers about how blacks, Africans, the Caribbean and the British blacks in the region are treated by the officers.

The black population of Greater Manchester are more likely to be arrested and searched, tasered, used force against them and arrested than their white counterparts, according to a report.

He showed that blacks are 5.3 times more likely to have been arrested and searched by police than whites, which is most likely the case in Tameside.