Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed can ride horses and boats. But he’s just a meme to many





Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in his “House of Freedom” in Rawalpindi | Photo: @ShkhRasheed | Twitter

Imphal: There’s a lot going on in Pakistan: Covid-19 positivity rates are skyrocketing, a civil war in Afghanistan threatens to spread across the country, and the murder of a former diplomat’s daughter has sparked a national outcry. But what is Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed dealing with? He rides horses and rowing boats at his Freedom farm in Rawalpindi. This divided Pakistanis on social media, who called him nalaeq, donkey, Ertrugul Ghazi and another playboy. His home? (Press) Freedom (Slaughter) House.

Ahmed took leave during Eid and posted photos and videos of himself relaxing in his mansion, which he calls Freedom House.

. https://t.co/rG77Po4AFW pic.twitter.com/5dKfKOWsbJ

– Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 22, 2021

https://t.co/Tc0IG0n2DJ pic.twitter.com/HWJo4jhI8Y

– Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 24, 2021

The minister is known for his frankness and media savvy, but social media users did not appreciate the post and have trolled him ever since.

Sir, which one are you in this photo? https://t.co/Fw96fBXBIM

– Reza (@rexaalona) July 23, 2021

The donkey rides a horse https://t.co/HWwdilEYR4

– Taib Waxxir (@Taib_waziri) July 22, 2021

https://t.co/szZDGebbof

– Muhammad Irshad (@saint_irshad) July 24, 2021

A few comments even betray a sense of frustration at Rashid Ahmed’s performance as Minister of the Interior.

Please be honest in fixing the issues under your department this time around, a Facebook user said under a video of Ahmed paddling a boat.

Certainly, he clearly has the right to spend Eid as he pleases, but it is the last thing Pakistanis want to learn from the official account of the Minister of the Interior of a country facing the terrorist threat, the influx refugees, to disinformation attacks. https://t.co/Pg2jQZcGYJ

– Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) July 24, 2021

Besides the farm, the minister also owns a Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi, which has its own YouTube channel.

He appears in comedy shows, where he jokes that young people follow him because he is in good used condition. If the host did not laugh while repeating it, it is possible that the humor is lacking. And before you can dig into his past to uncover uncomfortable truths, Rashid Ahmed himself would tell you that he has been jailed multiple times, throughout his school and college years.

Read also: The murder of the daughter of a former diplomat shook Pakistan. Both media and money are in question

Freedom farm

But it is Rashids Freedom House that is boiling everyone, especially the Pakistani media. The property is treated by news channels like a celebrity mansion to explore. Dunya News once did a special report on the undrooni manzar (inside) of the mansion.

They reveal a model house inside the property, which was made for just Rs 17 lakh.

The main attraction of the farm, however, according to the channel, is a deep cave designed by none other than Rashid himself. Dream stuff.

But that’s what they don’t mention: Rashid Ahmed caused enormous embarrassment to the Pakistani government when JKLF leader Yasin Malik claimed that the same farm was used to train Kashmiri separatists, including him -same. Apparently that’s why the farm is called Freedom House. Of course, Ahmed denied the request. But that’s not all. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz accuses him of having land grabbed.

While news channels may have to ignore such coverage, social media users do not forgive, questioning Ahmed from where he acquired all the wealth to build property.

What business did his father have or does he have? This farm was made of the money stolen from the people and the money given to the army with the money given to Italy [sic], commented a user on Facebook.

Some also wondered how Rashid Ahmed was able to fill the lake with water for paddling while Rawalpindi was in the throes of a drought.

Mashallah, it’s a pretty huge lake at Freedom House. I wonder what is the source of all this water? pic.twitter.com/EKnVVPnEop

– Imran Khan (@iopyne) July 25, 2021

Read also: After predicting war, Pakistani minister warns India: we have 125-250g bombs

An embarrassing minister

Rashid Ahmed has been in politics for a long time, and over the past 35 years he has been in charge of 15 ministries, the most recent being that of the Interior.

Often a subject of memes, he has found his place alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan by planting pine trees only this time he rides a horse as Khan is shown digging graves named Economy, Kashmir, CPEC, Rupee, Decency, Merit in Freedom farm.

With contributions from Raghav Bikhchandani.

Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

