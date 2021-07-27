Jokowi calls on senior universities to rejuvenate education curriculum





TRIBUNNEWS.COM. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on old universities to rejuvenate their educational programs in order to remain competitive amidst competition and global disruption. This was conveyed by Jokowi at the 17th Campus Convention and the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Indonesian Chancellors’ Forum 2021 which were held virtually on Tuesday (7/27/2021). “Universities that are old, please immediately do self-rejuvenation, rejuvenation of learning programs and systems, management and rejuvenation of behavior to stay strong and competitive in the new world,” Jokowi said. At this time, university presidents, who are young, can immediately embark on new ways of working, new programs and new management models. Because young colleges don’t have the burden of throwing away old traditions. “The current disruptions provide an opportunity for newcomers, teens to get ahead of the old ones who are burdened with the old ways. The above things, I have said many times, but I will keep repeating them in order to that we all realize that the rapidly changing world is happening, ”the president said. Read also : Strengthening student skills, universities are developing a digital accounting laboratory The government itself, the president said, continues to strive to create a political ecosystem to facilitate the development of new, more productive and efficient methods. “I hope that universities need to be more progressive in building new working methods to prepare the future of our students and prepare Indonesia to precede other countries,” he said. According to the president, universities must start offering students opportunities to develop their talents, and not just according to the disciplines studied. “Students in the same department don’t necessarily have to learn the same thing completely. Students from the same department do not necessarily have to have the same job later. Each student has their own talents and these talents must be explored, facilitated and developed. This is the essence of the independent campus program and independent study, ”he said. The Head of State added that whatever the type of profession in the future, all require hybrid knowledge and skills. Therefore, universities should not enclose scientific disciplines too rigidly. “The victims are not only the alumni who stammer to face the future, but also the universities which are unable to strengthen their relevance in a world of disruption,” he concluded.

